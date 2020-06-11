Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
DEC. 31, 2015 — The South City boys’ soccer team has been steadily moving up in the Peninsula Athletic League hierarchy over the last several years.
The Warriors captured the PAL Ocean Division title three years ago and have moved up and played in the Bay Division the last two seasons, earning Central Coast Section berths all three years.
Wednesday, however, the Warriors pulled off their biggest win during this run of success. Alejandro Perez scored his second goal of the game with 10 minutes left to lift South City to an entertaining 3-2 non-league win over visiting Serra.
“It’s a really good win,” said South City assistant coach Eduardo Rubalcava. “This was a big challenge. Serra is a big name around here. They have a good squad.”
When it became apparent early on that neither team would control the midfield with any sort of consistency, both teams ditched the possession game and went straight on the attack. This was a game in which if either team could string together two or three passes in a row, it resulted in a dangerous chance.
“Our style is touching the ball and playing in space and moving around,” Rubalcava said. “It was a little choppy (early), but when we find our groove, we can score.”
Serra coach Jeff Panos would also have liked to employ a possession style of play, but South City’s pressure defense, coupled with the Padres’ youth, led Serra to get pulled into a back-and-forth game.
“Both teams had a lot of chances,” Panos said. “We’re a young team and I think we panicked, which affected our possession.”
The teams combined for 25 shots, with several good scoring chances going by the wayside.
It appeared Serra got on the board first in the 13th minute when Joe Montero headed home a cross from Matt Herrera, but the ball was ruled to have rolled over the end line and out of bounds before Herrera got the pass off, negating the goal.
Five minutes later, it was South City (5-0 overall) celebrating the first goal of the game. Hugo Ramirez made a long run down the right sideline, but his cross was partially cleared by the Serra defense. Ramirez got the ball back on the wing and whipped a pass in front of the goal. South City’s Francisco Rodriguez was taken out of the play by a Padre defender at the near post, but Perez snuck inside his defender and dove headlong at the ball, burying it in the back of the net for a 1-0 South City lead.
“That first goal was a bad defensive mark on our part,” Panos said.
It didn’t take long for Serra to find the equalizer. The Padres earned a free kick from 34 yards out, near the right sideline. Josh Gonzalez lifted a cross into the South City goal box where Julio Rodriguez out-jumped everyone to nod home the goal to tie the score at 1 in the 22nd minute.
Both teams had several scoring chances over the final 20 minutes of the first half, but neither could crack the others’ defense.
It didn’t take long after the whistle to start the second half that South City retook the lead, scoring in the first minute after halftime. The play was triggered by South City defender Rafael Vieyra, who stole the ball in his defensive end and went on the attack. He passed the ball just past midfield to Francisco Rodriguez, who laid the ball off to Perez on the wing. With a defender on his shoulder, Perez broke in on goal, but had his shot turned away by the Serra goalkeeper. The rebound went right to Francisco Rodriguez, however, who hammered the ball into the back of the net to put the Warriors up 2-1.
Much like the first half, both teams went at each other with several more scoring chances in the second half. Serra scored the equalizer 16 minutes into the second half. A long through ball from the Padres’ defensive end found a streaking Colin O’Donoghue, who ran past his defender and calmly finished by slotting a shot past the charging goalkeeper and just inside the far left post to tie the game at 2.
South City, however, kept attacking and got the game winner in the 70th minute. Francisco Rodriguez and Perez hooked up once again, with Francisco Rodriguez again finding Perez on the wing. This time, Perez held off a challenge from a Serra defender before calmly slipping a shot under the charging goalkeeper and into the net for a 3-2 South City advantage.
Serra gave it a go over the final few minutes, looking to tie the game for a third time, but it was not to be.
“[South City] won the 1-v-1 matchups on the wing, which led to goals two and three,” Panos said.
For South City, the win solidifies what the Warriors are feeling: that this could be the year they win the PAL Bay Division title and make some real noise in the CCS playoffs.
“This proves a point to the Bay league that South City has grown a lot the last couple of years,” Rubalcava said. “We’re building as a team.”
