SEPT. 14, 2013 — For the second time in as many games, the South City football team found itself trailing in the second half.
And for the second week in a row, the Warriors rallied for the win.
After beating Santa Clara 26-25 in overtime last week, South City scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to pullout a 23-22 win over Capuchino in San Bruno Friday afternoon.
“We’re really young. We knew there would be some growing pains,” said South City coach Frank Moro. “But it’s nice to be growing at 2-0.”
For Capuchino, Friday’s performance was a big turnaround from last week’s 33-point loss to Homestead. The Mustangs did a good job of moving the ball in the first half, taking a 14-10 lead at haltime. In the second half, however, the Mustangs appeared to wear down. They ran 19 plays in the second half, compared to 39 for the Warriors.
Capuchino coach Josh Horton was pleased, however, to see his team battle to the final whistle. Down by 10 with less than 10 seconds to play, Mustangs quarterback Tony Pellegrini found Rory McDaid wide open for a 47-yard scoring pass as time ran out. The Mustangs then converted the 2-point conversion when Pellegrini hit Juan Rodriguez in the flat, who then bulled his way into the end zone for the game’s final score.
“They fought. My guys straight fought,” Horton said. “They didn’t quit. I’m beyond proud to be their coach.”
South City was led by running back Dupra Goodman, who rushed for a game-high 146 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Cesar Torres added 28 yards and a score on seven carries.
Cap was led by Pellegrini and Daid, with Gabriel Campos supplying most of the Mustangs’ rushing attack. Pellegrini completed 6 of 18 passes for 126 yards, with Daid catching three passes for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Campos rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries.
Capuchino (0-2 overall) wasted little time in letting the Warriors know the Mustangs would not roll over for them. After recovering an onside kick to start the game, Cap drove 53 yards on eight plays, with Pellegrini going in from a yard out to put the Mustangs up 7-0.
South City (2-0) responded with a James Donegan 31-yard field goal to cap a 15-play, 73-yard drive.
The Warriors took a 10-7 lead minutes later when Tyler Keahi recovered a fumble in the end zone after a Capuchino snap sailed over its punter’s head deep in Mustangs territory.
After the teams traded punts, Capuchino took a 14-10 lead into halftime. On fourth-and-long from the South City 46, Pellegrini found Daid over the middle. Daid bounced off a would-be tackle and motored into the end zone for the touchdown.
In the second half, South City simply battered Capuchino into submission. Doing most of their damage between the tackles, the Warriors methodically moved the ball. The Warriors gained 162 of their 297 yards of total offense in the third and fourth quarters. Goodman rushed for 100 yards in the second half, including a 56-yard scoring run with 6:55 to play to give South City a 23-14 lead.
“[Capuchino] looked a little tired and we were in a little better shape,” Moro said. “We had certain advantages and we tried to attack those.
“We made some mistakes, but, again, found a way to win.”
