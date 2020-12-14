Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
DEC. 13, 2014 — Skyline men’s basketball just keeps winning, baby.
The Trojans (10-0) prevailed 69-62 in a back-and-forth battle with West Valley (2-10) in Friday’s opener at the Skyline College Tournament to notch their 10th consecutive win to start the season. It is the best start Skyline has seen in the 11 years since head coach Justin Piergrossi took over the program.
With the Skyline College campus closed Thursday do to storm conditions, the Trojans did not practice, making for a sluggish start in Friday’s matchup with West Valley that saw the lead change hands 10 times.
“For us, we didn’t even have practice yesterday,” Piergrossi said. “So, at this point of the season, you’re happy to battle and find a way to win.”
Skyline ran hot and cold throughout, but saw sophomore point guard Elijah White spark the team when necessary. While four Trojans netted double-figures in scoring, White’s 11 points blended into the woodwork of the stat sheet. Skyline freshman Tavita Jimenez had a team-high 17 points while West Valley freshman Sheden Mekonnen paced all scorers with 29.
White produced his points when Skyline needed them most though. Past the midway mark of the first half, both Skyline and West Valley got cooking from beyond the arc. The two teams totaled five 3-point plays inside two minutes, the last two plays favoring the Vikings to give them their biggest lead of the game at 28-20.
After Skyline cut the lead to 28-22 on a Seth Snoddy layup, however, both teams ran cold to the tune of two-and-a-half scoreless minutes. Then White again turned up the heat, scoring six points amid a 12-2 Skyline run to put them within striking distance at the half.
With Skyline trailing 37-34 to start the second half, the scoring again ran dry for both teams. The Trojans eventually clawed their way back, retaking the lead 43-41 with two big buckets from Gione Edwards. The freshman wing took a feed from White on an inbound pass to tie it 41-41. Then on West Valley’s ensuing possession, White came up with a steal and forced the up-tempo transition that has served the Trojans so well this season, again hitting Edwards with an assist to give Skyline the lead.
With 12 minutes remaining in the game, West Valley guard Rodwell Ong hit a 3-pointer to give the Vikings the lead back at 47-46. But White brought Skyline right back after an offensive rebound with a coast-to-coast bucket, drawing the foul in the process to give the Trojans a 49-47 edge. This time, it was a lead they would not relinquish.
“A lot of what we do stars with [White],” Piergrossi said. “He kind of gets us going in transition and does a good job of … running the team.”
White entered the game ranked No. 10 among California Community College Athletic Association scorers, averaging 19.8 points per game. He was also tied for 17th in the state with 46 assists.
“Teams are starting to focus on him a little bit more but he’s done a good job,” Piergrossi said. “He’s the one directing the ball club. He’s done a lot of stuff that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet as well.”
With the win, Skyline advances to Saturday’s semifinal round against Bakersfield at 7 p.m. Bakersfield (6-2) downed College of the Siskiyous (2-10) by a score of 76-61 in the final matchup of the tourney’s four-game opening day.
The other semifinal matchup, Saturday at 5 p.m., will feature Las Positas and Gavilan. Gavilan (1-7-1) downed Reedley (1-7) in Friday’s early game 62-59. Later that afternoon, Las Positas (8-4) defeated College of the Redwoods (5-5) 71-59.
The Skyline College Tournament concludes Sunday with the consolation championship game at noon, followed by the tournament championship game scheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff.
Cañada rolls in opener at Foothill tourney
The Colts (10-1) collected their 10th win of the season as well, battling for a 91-87 win over College of the Sequoias (3-7) in the three-day Foothill College Tournament in Los Altos.
Cañada forward Rohndell Goodwin continues to be an invaluable weapon as the team’s sixth man. The forward tabbed a team-high 21 points and added seven rebounds. Colts guard Crisshawn Clark added 20 points, marking the ninth time this season he has scored in double-digits.
With another explosive scoring output, the Colts continue to lead the state with 89.5 points per game. They advance through the winner’s bracket to face De Anza (3-5) in Saturday’s semifinal game.
