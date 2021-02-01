Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
MARCH 27, 2017 — But that’s the disparity that contrasts this year’s Skyline and Cañada teams. The two Coast Pacific Conference rivals squared off Saturday at Trojan Diamond for the first of three season matchups, with sophomore-heavy Skyline (4-3 in Coast Pacific, 18-7 overall) thumping out a 14-1 victory.
The win snapped a streak of 10 straight Cañada victories against the Trojans dating back to March 21, 2013. The Colts went on to sweep the season series in each of the last three years.
“We’ve been on the better side of it,” Cañada manager Tony Lucca said. “Today we got out butts kicked.”
Cañada (2-5, 6-19) has just eight sophomores on its roster and returned not one starting regular from last year, a squad that finished in second place in the Coast Pacific five games ahead of fifth-place Skyline.
This year, however, it’s the Trojans who feature a veteran lineup and are making a push to contend with the conference’s big dogs. Third-place Skyline is currently ranked No. 12 in Northern California, with first-place Cabrillo ranked No. 9 and second-place Ohlone ranked No. 4.
“[Cañada is] young,” Skyline manager Dino Nomicos said. “And — I’ve had young teams — when you’re young you’re going to take you’re lumps here and there. At the end of the day we’re playing with 22 sophomores and that was the difference [Saturday].”
Among those 22 are three transfer sophomores who are making their marks as cornerstones of the team. In their first year with the Trojans, leadoff man Ryan McSwain and No. 3 batter Kyle Barret have been Skyline’s two most productive hitters. McSwain, currently pacing the team with a .376 batting average, is tied for second in the state with 38 runs scored. That’s the same number of RBIs Barret owns, which is tops among California Community College players. He also ranks third in the state with nine home runs.
“They’re at the next level and they know how to do it,” Skyline freshman third baseman Ramon Enriquez said.
McSwain (St. Francis) and Barret (Carlmont) each went the Division I route out of high school after graduating in 2014, both attending University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where each hit for identical .217 batting averages in part-time action as freshmen in 2015.
Last year, both transferred to Skyline and did not play. Barret said he intended to return to the baseball diamond but needed to focus on academics last year to give himself the best chance to play Division I baseball again. As a rule, players bouncing back from Division I schools must earn their associate’s degrees before transferring back to a four-year school.
With Skyline currently batting .288 as a team — last year the Trojans managed an overall average of just .258 — McSwain and Barret’s presence has had a major impact, according to Nomicos.
“They bring a knowledge of hitting because they’ve been at the Division I level,” Nomicos said. “And everybody that wants to go to that level has two guys on their team that have been to that level. … They bring a great knowledge and work ethic. Kids see that and they want to follow.”
The other Division I returnee is sophomore Cole Watts though he, in his second year with the Trojans, was not an athletic transfer. A graduate of Half Moon Bay in 2013, Watts decided to walk away from baseball to attend San Diego State, where he looked to pursue a major as an Athletic Trainer.
When Watts was denied his major, he took the opportunity to return home and walk on at Skyline.
“I’d been missing [baseball] a lot,” Watts said. “But ultimately I didn’t get my major … and it turned out I could play baseball.”
Now, Watts has emerged as one of the most intriguing arms in the Coast Conference. A 6-4 left-handed pitcher who recently turned 21, Watts has been electric as Skyline’s closer this season. In 15 appearances, he has notched four saves while posting a 0.75 ERA, allowing just nine hits through 24 innings while striking out 32 against eight walks.
Now for the really fun numbers. Watts hasn’t only had an impact on the mound, he has recently taken over as Skyline’s designated hitter with smashing results. A right-handed batter, Watts started his third straight game Saturday. During that span, he is 4 for 11 with two home runs and seven RBIs, including a 2-for-4 day with a sacrifice fly and a two-run double against Cañada.
“I’m just trying to do what I can to give my team the best chance to win,” Watts said.
Watts said he got an in-game talking to Saturday about downshifting the intensity, especially when running the bases. He already wears a protective piece on his elbow when he bats since, as a right-handed batter, his pitching elbow is exposed. But, when he tackled second base with an aggressive slide to beat a relay throw on his two-run double in the third inning, Nomicos told him to cool it.
“I like to go as hard as I can,” Watts said. “It’s hard to tone it down.”
It was hard for the Trojans’ lineup, one through nine, to tone it down Saturday after scoring 11 runs through the opening four frames. Barret and cleanup hitter Felix Aberouette each drilled opposite-field home runs in the game. Aberouette finished the day with four hits, including three doubles and his third homer of the year. McSwain added three hits, falling a homer shy of the cycle. Every Skyline starter reached base in producing 14 hits as a team.
“It’s always helpful when it’s not just one or two guys but a majority of the guys are swinging,” Skyline second baseman Aaron Albaum said.
Albaum topped the highlight reel Saturday when he crossed the plate in the first inning. He got the Trojans on the board with his RBI double off the right-field wall then later scored on Aberouette’s RBI single.
Albaum needed to show off some athleticism to get to the plate though as Cañada’s relay throw home took catcher Danny Ruiz into the path of Albaum, who attempted to hurdle the El Camino graduate but, instead, collided with Ruiz and tumbled to the ground before hopping to his feet to touch home.
