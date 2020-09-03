Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
SEPT. 23, 2010 — The tone was set on the game’s first couple of possessions.
The Sacred Heart Prep boys’ water polo team uncharacteristically committed turnovers on its first two series, but Serra couldn’t make the hosts pay. That’s because Gators goalie Will Runkel produced two dazzling saves, using his long arms as windmills to deflect away two hard, pinpoint shots.
Wednesday’s contest was never the same after that. After Runkel’s pair of saves, Sacred Heart Prep scored four unanswered goals before rolling to a 17-9 win in the West Catholic Athletic League opener for both teams.
“Will is going to be a great player,” Gators coach Brian Kreutzkamp said of his sophomore goalie. “That’s what we look for in goal, a big and athletic kid who can take up space. And with Will being 6-foot-3, there’s not a lot to shoot at once he gets his arms up.”
SHP’s formula for success was simple: Rely on the Big Three of Runkel, 2-meter senior Phil Bamberg and senior utility Rob Dunlevie. Bamberg and Dunlevie combined for 11 goals, with Bamberg finishing with seven. The duo are actually the only returning SHP players who saw significant action last season, but they’re one of the most dangerous combos in all of the Bay Area.
“The majority of the shots are going to come through them,” Kreutzkamp said. “I’m going to make teams stop them before we do anything else.”
Despite being hit hard by graduation, the Gators (1-0 WCAL, 2-0 overall) simply reload every season. SHP is the three-time defending Central Coast Section Division II champion, and has made the finals five years running.
“No matter what, the expectations are always the same,” Kreutzkamp said. “We want to play for a championship every year.”
Judging by Wednesday’s performance, no one should be surprised if the Gators reach another section final. They didn’t just beat a solid Serra (0-1, 6-6) squad, they went right through them with relative ease. SHP led 5-1 after the first period, 8-3 at halftime and 15-7 after three.
The Padres twice cut the deficit to four, at 8-4 and 9-5, only to see SHP answer each time. Like the Gators, Serra has a pretty spectacular combination of its own in driver Jake Folan and 2-meter man Max Murphy, who scored three goals apiece. But not even Folan and Murphy could slow down the SHP express, which scored in every which way possible: From point-blank range to medium-range shots to goals from beyond six meters.
Despite its .500 record, Serra has had a solid season. The Padres have played some competitive matches with some of the top teams in the section, but they were no match for the Gators. Despite the blowout loss, Serra coach Bob Greene wasn’t too heartbroken afterwards.
“Am I disappointed? No, I’m not disappointed,” he said. “I don’t get upset about first league games. We did some good things and a lot of not so good things, but that’s what September water polo is all about. The message to the guys (afterwards) was, we don’t win anything in September. We’re an OK team right now, but we’ll be better in October.”
In the last couple of years, Serra has been a team on the rise. Greene said this season has already been an interesting one because the Padres don’t have a home pool (a new, state-of-the-art aquatics facility is slated to be completed on the Serra campus in August of 2011).
The team currently practices at the College of San Mateo when CSM isn’t playing a home match. That means Serra hasn’t practiced as much as Greene would have liked.
“So when we play a good team and make some major errors like we did tonight, we have to correct those mistakes sometimes in the game,” Greene said. “The key for us is we need to do a better job of shot blocking and in our transition game. When we get in transition, that’s how we thrive. Today, our field defense was just OK, but our goalie didn’t step up. It just didn’t work out for him, but other times he’s been on fire. He just wasn’t on fire today. It happens.”
Although most teams have already played in a tournament or two, SHP won’t see its first tournament action until this weekend. Kreutzkamp purposely made the schedule that way, figuring his team would peak as the season goes along.
“We kind of ease ourselves into the season,” he said. “This is a good start. I’m really happy with how everyone played and the effort they put out.”
Here’s one of the reasons why SHP is one of the top programs in the state. Over the summer, it spent 11 days in Italy and trained with a local club over there, twice a day with each session lasting a grueling two to three hours.
“And we absolutely got killed,” Kreutzkamp said. “They were lower level college kids our age, but they just clobbered us every single day. Then we come back here and we’re a pretty seasoned group.”
Indeed, SHP takes a beating so it can dish plenty more out.
