Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
APRIL 4, 2006 — Serra High golf coach Joe Hession constantly reminds his younger players not to get caught up in watching the phenom that is Jordan Cox.
After all, they have their own matches to play.
"It's easier said than done," Hession said. "Jordan is kind of like Barry Bonds. When he gets up to the tee, everyone stops what they're doing to watch what he's going to do next."
Last week Cox turned plenty of heads by playing some of the best golf of his burgeoning career, remarkable given his lofty standards. After an ordinary 2-over-par 36 against St. Francis last Monday, the Padres' senior played the next three matches at 14-under, including a West Catholic Athletic League record-setting 7-under-par 29 at Poplar Creek in a 177-210 win over Valley Christian. For his efforts, Cox is the Daily Journal's Athlete of the Week.
"I don't remember anyone playing a week of golf at 14-under," Hession said. "It was one of the more amazing things you'll ever see. I hate to say it, but it's almost like the rest of the guys are relying on Jordan, almost like they're in awe of him. I don't blame them because he's so fun to watch."
The Stanford-bound Cox is one of the top junior golfers in the country, able to boom 300-yard drives, pierce the skies with his soaring iron shots while possessing a Midas touch around the greens. The 6-foot-3 Cox generates tremendous torque with his hips, then follows through with a textbook swing. Cox was destined for golfing stardom; he first started playing at 3, broke par at 12 and shot a 65 two years ago at Green Hills Country Club in Millbrae.
Cox finished in second in last year's CIF Northern California tournament. Though he possesses all the shots, the most impressive thing about Cox is his mental toughness. He's able to compartmentalize and break down each facet of the game with cold-blooded efficiency. Hession notes that Cox is a quiet and humble kid, yet transforms into a machine once he gets on the course.
"He's the perfect golfer," Hession said. "Nothing distracts him, and he doesn't get rattled. Even if he hits a bad shot, he forgets about it and goes to the next hole with a blank slate. The best part of his game is his ability to strategize and get around the course. He carries himself with authority. He's like a quiet boxer, if there ever was such a thing. Once he steps on the course, all of a sudden this mild-mannered guy is ready to go after you."
According to Hession, part of the reason Cox came to Serra was because he grew up playing with Patrick Nagle and Garrett Chaussard, both of whom graduated from Serra and went on to play at the University of Illinois. Nagle won the prestigious California State Amateur and NCGA championships in 2003, while Chaussard is currently playing on the Canadian Tour.
"I think he felt he had big shoes to fill, and he filled them," Hession said. "He's probably surpassed them. It's pretty incredible the things he's done so far and the things he can accomplish in the future. I can see him getting even better, if that's possible."
With a guy named Jordan, anything is possible.
