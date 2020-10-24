DEC. 5, 2011 — The drought is over.
And maybe it was the Gatorade bath with less than a minute left that did it. Or the perspiration from a 48-minute dogfight. Most likely though, it was the tears of joy that welled up in the eyes of several Serra football players as the reality of what they had just done sunk in: For the first time in 20 years, and only the second time in school history, the Padres are Central Coast Section champions.
“I can’t describe it,” said Serra quarterback Joey Erdie amidst a chuckle. “It feels like all our hard work just paid it. It feels really good.”
The Padres had to work all right. While there were those who expected Serra to waltz by Menlo-Atherton in the Division I final, the Bears showed they didn’t show up to Terra Nova High school on Saturday afternoon to just hand over a section title. M-A battled, fought and showed tremendous moxie. But at the end, the Padres proved their superiority, capitalizing on key Bear mistakes to win 42-21.
“They had a great game plan,” Bochi said. “Of course, this is a championship game, they came out fired up. They were considered the underdog and they showed us that they could compete with us. They had a great game plan for us and really prepared.”
Things couldn’t have started off any better for the Bears actually. After forcing a three-and-out on Serra’s first series, it took M-A eight plays to find the end zone. Cameron Moody continued his fine playoff form, carrying the ball 11 yards for the game’s initial score.
On Serra’s ensuing drive, M-A shut down the Padres on third-and-one. But Serra started a trend that saw them gamble on fourth down four times during the game. On this occasion, Erdie carried the ball three yards for the first down. It started a sequence of three straight rushes by the Serra quarterback, the last of which went for 45 yards and a touchdown to tie the game.
The Padres appeared to seize the momentum right after when they recovered an onside kick and two plays later, Erich Wilson scampered in from 41 yards away for his first of three offensive touchdowns. Wilson showed incredible vision and speed on the play, taking the ball to the right, stopping when all his lanes shut down, reversing his field and sprinting across and down the field for the score.
M-A dug themselves a bigger hole when on their next drive, Willy Fonua threw downfield only to have his pass picked-off on a superb, one-handed play by Marty Dealba to set the Padres up with first-and-ten from their 35-yard line.
It took Serra nine plays to find the end zone after Dealba’s beautiful interception, with Wilson punching his way in from five yards away.
But M-A showed exactly what they were made of to close out the half. Fonua drove the Bears down the field 79 yards to pull within seven, calling his own number on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line for the score. M-A then made a defensive play of their own, when Max Culhane jumped a curl route and intercepted Erdie to give the Bears the ball on Serra’s 12 with a minute and change left in the half.
It took M-A one play to capitalize with Fonua hooking up with Evan Perkins on a 12-yard jump ball to tie the game at 21 going into recess.
“They were shutting down the ‘Raider,’ the pitch to the outside,” Erdie said of Serra’s offensive struggles near the half’s end, “they did a pretty good job of that. They were switching up personnel.”
The adjustments worked, but the second half was more a matter of M-A failing to be as sharp as they were to the end of the first half. Case in point - on the half’s initial drive, the Bears moved the ball down to the Serra 18-yard line. But a false start, an illegal block and a botched shotgun snap moved the Bears out of field goal range and forced them to punt the ball.
Serra took advantage, taking that punt and using 13 plays on a drive that ate up a huge chunk of the third quarter but not before Wilson scored from four yards out for the 28-21 lead.
The Bears had mistakes on the snap exchange a couple of times in the second half and every time they did, they would thwart their momentum. That said, the game stayed close and with 6:13 left in the game, the Padres needed a drive to kill some clock and lock up the CCS title.
Once again the Bears shut down Serra on the first three downs, forcing Walsh to make a decision on fourth down. But once again, his team backed his gamble up with a first down. Two plays after that fourth down conversion, the Padres found the dagger when Eric Redwood galloped his way through the M-A line and down the middle of the field for a 56-yard touchdown fun run to put Serra up two scores.
The party seemed to begin then for the Padres.
But Serra really celebrated seconds later when Fonua, under duress, fired downfield and Wilson picked the ball. No. 21 then returned the interception 36 yards for his fourth touchdown of the game on one of the most spectacular Pick-6s you’ll ever see. On this occasion, Wilson once again used his speed to reserve his field, juke a couple Bears along the way and sprint down the sideline and into the end zone for the nail in the coffin.
Wilson had one more spotlight moment when he carried the ball three more times in the game’s waning seconds to give him the Serra record for most rushing yards in the season with 2,106. The game ended appropriately with Erdie kneeling and handing the ball over to Chris Romeo, a varsity captain who hadn’t played a down all season because of a knee injury. It was a touching end to a spectacular season for the Padres, who finished with a school record 11 wins.
“It’s pretty light,” said Serra offensive lineman Darren Sabean as he held the CCS trophy in his arms. “But it’s crazy how much work goes into getting one of these. It’s unbelievable. I’m speechless right now. We’re a tight knit group. We’ve been like that since freshman year.”
