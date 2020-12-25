Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
FEB. 16, 2017 — The “Jungle Game” did not disappoint.
On paper, it was supposed to. With St. Ignatius-SF (11-3 in WCAL, 20-5 overall) rolling into Morton Family Gymnasium Wednesday night in second place in the West Catholic Athletic League, fifth-place Serra wasn’t expected to put up much of a fight.
But what’s that thing they say about the crazy unpredictability of WCAL basketball? Serra sophomore Parker McDonald cashed in on that unpredictability, drilling a 3-pointer on the run to beat the final buzzer and stun St. Ignatius with a 60-59 victory.
Best moment of McDonald’s basketball career?
“This is probably the top,” McDonald said. “It’s probably my best shot ever.”
The Padres (6-7, 12-11) were trailing by 2 when they called a timeout off a missed free throw by St. Ignatius junior Matthew Redmond with four seconds to play. In turn, Serra had to push the ball up court and get off a shot in that time. Serra interim head coach Sean Dugoni drew up a play that called for McDonald to take a pass from junior big man Jack Wilson and dash up the court as quickly as possible.
McDonald received the pass just before crossing midcourt, cut right and pulled up two feet shy of the arc as he leaned around a defender. The result sent the sold-out capacity crowd into a frenzy as the Serra rooting section stormed the court and literally crowned McDonald — with a faux-golden coronet — as the king of the “Jungle Game.”
“All I knew is I threw it and it looked good,” McDonald said.
Wilson wasn’t surprised by his teammate’s heroics.
On Wednesday night alone, McDonald was a force through the first half to help send Serra into the halftime locker room trailing closely at 27-26. McDonald netted 15 points, three rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists throughout. Seven of the points and all of the periphery numbers came in the first half.
More so, Wilson was a believer in the dagger 3-pointer from the moment it left McDonald’s hands.
“I was like, ‘it’s in,’” Wilson said. “He’s made shots like that before. I remember at De La Salle he accidently made a full-court shot. So, I knew he could hit this one.”
For McDonald’s smooth glider catching nothing but net, the inverse was the gritty post play of Wilson. Finding the shooting touch around the cylinder has been laborious for the 7-foot junior this season, but he certainly had it going Wednesday. Wilson didn’t start due to it being senior night, and didn’t convert a field goal in the first half. In the second half, though, he ran up his point total to 14 points.
“Over this past summer playing AAU ball with other 7-footers, I was able to use more traditional post moves,” Wilson said. “I talked with coach, he said, ‘hey, you’re 7-feet tall. These guys aren’t traditional big men. Just shoot over them. Just keep it simple.’ So, that was pretty much the adjustment.”
Wilson finished with seven rebounds, but surprised with a pair of midcourt steals in the third quarter, both producing Serra points. Midway through the period, he stripped the ball at half court and thundered to the bucket to tie it 34-34.
Then, after senior forward Isaac Loera scored on an offensive board and put-back to give the Padres a 41-40 lead, as St. Ignatius was trying to bring the ball up court, Wilson came up with another steal. The Padres set a play for this one, with point guard Henry James feeding the big man in the post, as Wilson converted a turnaround jumper to put Serra up 43-40.
McDonald said it wasn’t necessarily the shooting that kept the Padres in the game.
“Defense and ... getting a lot of rebounds helped us stay in the game,” McDonald said. “Just moving the ball. They were coming out hot, denying. Just try to stay patient and get the ball inside to feed our big man.”
Wilson’s most physical bucket was two minutes into the final quarter as he shouldered and grunted to the basket to put Serra up 50-46. But the lead would change hands four times over the closing three minutes.
St. Ignatius junior guard Darrion Trammell had a quiet night in the scoring department, but produced a big steal and transition 2 to tie it 54-54. After the Wildcats went up on a free throw, McDonald answered by with a baseline jumper to seesaw Serra back in front 56-55.
Redmond — a game-high 17 points — responded by rattling home a 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining to put the Wildcats up 58-56. McDonald came back down to draw a foul and close it to 58-57 with 25 seconds left, then Serra trapped to get a big steal from James. But the Padres’ possession went south Trammell wrestled a jump ball with James with the possession arrow favoring St. Ignatius.
Serra went into foul mode from there, and caught a break when the Wildcats made just the first of two in the 1-and-1, keeping the deficit to a mere 2 to set up McDonald’s heroics.
“Showing up for the ‘Jungle Game,’ and for the seniors, this is their last home game, it means everything,” McDonald said.
