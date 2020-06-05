Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
MAY 13, 2015 — Notre Dame-Belmont sophomore Marina Sylvestri did her best Pablo Sandoval impersonation against St. Ignatius, and that’s a good thing. It is the postseason, after all.
Sylvestri produced the game-winning hit in the No. 4-seed Tigers’ 5-4 walk-off win against No. 5 St. Ignatius in the opening round of the West Catholic Athletic League Softball Playoffs Monday at Notre Dame.
With the score deadlocked in the bottom of the seventh inning, Sylvestri came to the plate with a runner at third base and one out and promptly went out of the strike zone to drive an RBI single to right-center to win it for the Tigers.
“It was pretty low,” Sylvestri said. “It was probably a ball, but I had so much energy, I just wanted to swing.”
The Pablo-esque antics capped a wild comeback victory that saw Notre Dame trailing 3-0 after the first inning. But the Tigers have been there before. In their final regular-season matchup with the Wildcats April 28, the Tigers fell behind by three runs early before pulling off a 6-5 walk-off win in extra innings.
In the WCAL playoffs, Notre Dame starting pitcher Sofia Magnani recovered from the three-run first inning to soldier through six strong, setting down nine straight Wildcats batters at one point.
“Sofia definitely bucked down and was able to get us out of that inning, and then after that she was able to shut them down,” Notre Dame head coach Tara Van Meter said. “I think she just kind of found her groove.”
The Wildcats looked as though they might break it open in the first after the top of the order knocked the ball around the yard. Michelle Larose led off with a single and stole second. Jackie Ocana followed with an RBI double, then scored when Kelsie Barnard shot a single to right.
Magnani walked cleanup hitter Claire Gunther to put runners at first and second, but then caught a break. Madison Augusto followed with a sharp grounder that looked destined to reach center field, but it struck the base-runner Barnard for the first out of the inning. The Wildcats scored once more on an infield error, but Magnani settled down to tab two strikeouts to escape the jam.
“After that first inning, we just realized we needed to pick our energy up,” Sylvestri said. “This isn’t going to be an easy game. They’re a tough team.”
Notre Dame scratched out a run in the second inning. Magnani led off the frame with a single and later scored on an RBI single by Sofia Reyes. Then in the third inning, the Tigers jumped out front.
In the top of the third, the Notre Dame defense turned an exciting double play. Barnard led off the frame with a double for St. Ignatius, but Gunther followed with a comebacker. After Magnani fired to first base, Barnard attempted to advance to third but Notre Dame first baseman Jenny Joyner gunned her down for a sweet twin killing.
The outstanding play helped ignite the offense, according to Sylvestri.
“Coming in the dugout, I had a good feeling,” Sylvestri said. “We had a good defensive inning. So once we get the bats going, our energy picks up and we go from there.”
Chloe Stogner got the third-inning rally going with a one-out single. Sylvestri singled to move Stogner to third. Sylvestri stole second, which loomed large as Magnani delivered a booming two-run double off the left-field wall to tie it. Magnani advanced with some heads-up base running on a groundout to shortstop. Then after a Megan Cosgrave walk, Cosgrave stole second; and when the catcher’s throw skipped into the outfield, Magnani jogged home with the go-ahead run.
St. Ignatius clawed back to tie it in the sixth on an unearned run. With two on and two out, Amanda Galarza reached on an infield error to score Alana Locke. But Magnani cashed in with her eighth strikeout of the game to escape the jam with the score tied 4-4.
In the top of the seventh, the Notre Dame defense made up for the error with a dazzling play by Stogner in right field. With one out, Ocana drilled a long drive to right. The shot looked to be certain extra bases, but Stogner got a great jump to chase it down sprinting straight backwards with a sno-cone catch.
“I got a good read on it,” Stogner said. “I just wasn’t sure if my glove would get there in time. But I reached out and got it — thankfully.”
Stogner had a hand in the game-winning rally as well. Danica Kazakoff started the bottom of the seventh by legging out a bunt single; she then advanced to second when the throw to first sailed down the right-field line. Stogner followed with a picture-perfect sacrifice bunt to move Kazakoff to third, setting the stage for Sylvestri’s walk-off knock.
“We are definitely a good hitting team and we were starting to make contact with the ball,” Van Meter said. “So I told the girls to keep at it, try to get on top of it, try to put the ball in play. And that’s what they did.”
