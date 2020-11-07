Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
NOV. 4, 2006 — Mills head football coach Barrett Krieger admitted he was nervous all week about Friday afternoon's game with Hillsdale.
The Vikings were still in the hunt for a playoff spot but a loss to an underrated Hillsdale team would spell disaster. The Vikings, however, did just enough to pull out 21-16 win.
Krieger knows his team escaped with the victory.
"I'm emotionally exhausted," Krieger said. "From the start of the week, I was concerned. This is a classic trap game. It's high school football. There are no sure things."
The scoreboard was the only place Mills (5-1 Ocean Division, 6-3 overall) was better than Hillsdale (1-7, 1-8). The Knights gained more offense (227 to 184), ran 64 plays to the Vikings' 38 and held the ball for nearly 27 minutes. The Knights had two time-consuming scoring drives but in the end, Mills came up with the plays when it had to.
"Our kids showed a lot of heart and desire," said Hillsdale coach Brian Von Almen. "We're getting better."
The win has even bigger ramifications because Mills' victory, coupled with Menlo's win over Carlmont, creates a three-way logjam at the top of the Ocean Division standings. Carlmont, Menlo and Mills each have one league loss with one game to play. If all three win next week, there will be a three-way championship and a tiebreaker would determine the division's automatic berth into the Central Coast Section playoffs.
Early on, however, it appeared the Knights were the team playing for their playoff lives. Hillsdale took the opening kickoff and drove from its own 25 to the Mills 39 before the drive stalled, taking 6:30 off the clock. Mills ran four plays before punting the ball back to the Knights, who promptly embarked on a 62-yard, eight-play scoring drive. Brandon Jackson found Jasyn Chidester in the end zone for a 28-yard scoring strike and a 7-0 Hillsdale lead one play into the second quarter.
The Vikings came right back, going 59 yards on four plays. A Lucas Hagberg 21-yard run and a 29-yard completion from Jimmy Knecht to Marc Raffin set up first-and-goal at the 6. Hagberg swept into the end zone for the score, but the extra point was blocked.
Mills got the point back when Knecht hit Josh Uikilifi with a 4-yard scoring pass on the Vikings' next possession. Knecht found Raffin for the 2-point conversion and Mills enjoyed a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Mills took the second half kickoff but could do nothing with it. The Vikings punted and didn't see the ball again until 11:41 left in the game. That's because the Knights embarked on what has to be their best drive of the season. Starting from their own 35, the Knights methodically drove down the field. Jackson, who finished with 206 yards passing, completed 4 of 6 on a 65-yard scoring drive. The Knights twice converted on fourth down and capped the drive with a 7-yard scoring pass from Jackson to Brandon Council to tie the game at 14. Hillsdale ran 15 plays and took 8:46 off the clock on the drive.
"Time of possession must have been out of this world," Krieger said. "Everybody is tired (when the defense is on the field so long). It's really hard to play defense down after down after down."
Mills responded with what turned out to be the game-winning drive. Starting from their own 43, the Vikings marched 57 yards on nine plays. Uikilifi scored from 6 yards out but the play of the drive was a Raffin 20-yard catch. He reached behind the defensive back's head, tipped the ball up and grabbed the ball behind the defender's back.
Despite the 21-14 lead, Mills was not out of the woods. Hillsdale had one last crack and marched down the field, like it had all game long. Starting from the 31, the Knights moved the ball to the Mills 4. On third-and-goal, Tony Luzzi took a handoff, bulled through the line of scrimmage and dove for the end zone. As he did, the ball was knocked loose and Mills recovered at the 1.
Instead of dropping their heads, the Knights defense picked up the offense when they tackled Chris Del Bianco in the end zone for a safety.
Hillsdale got the ball back on a free kick from Mills, but this time the Vikings' defense stepped up. After a 24-yard completion from Jackson to Eddie Attaway, Mills' Ivan Gutierrez and Ivan Hidalgo came up with two of the Vikings' five sacks.
"I called about every stunt and single-man blitz we had," Krieger said. "They were in max protect which gave [their wide receivers] time to make two, three moves."
Despite the loss, Von Almen was pleased with the way his team played.
"We put ourselves in a position to win the game," he said. "It feels like we won because we played so darn good."
