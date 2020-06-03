Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
OCT. 21, 2010 — The Foothill Division of the West Bay Athletic League is a who’s who of top small-school volleyball powers in the Central Coast Section.
Sacred Heart Prep, Castilleja, Mercy-Burlingame and Menlo School all have the talent and pedigree to go deep in the CCS playoffs and don’t be surprised to see many of those teams advance to the Division IV or V semifinals.
But none have been better in league play over the last year and a half than Mercy-Burlingame, which swept Menlo School in three sets 25-9, 25-20, 25-23 at Serra High to remain undefeated on the season and give the Crusaders their 15th-straight league win.
It was not a given, however, the Crusaders would pick up this year where they left off last season.
“When we came into the season, I knew [we] would struggle with a new coach and a new system,” said Mercy’s first-year coach Nga Tran. “This is great momentum for us.”
Menlo, on the other hand, is incorporating a slew of newcomers and second-year varsity players. The Knights are a work in progress and while they’ve already tied last year’s win record of 16, they still have work to do if they want to beat Mercy and Sacred Heart Prep, the two teams ahead of the Knights in the standings.
“We have more first-year varsity players than returning varsity players,” said Menlo coach Chris Crader. “We’re pretty good. The girls have been playing pretty well. But we’re not 100% crisp 100% of the time.”
It was Senior Night for Mercy (5-0 WBAL Foothill, 18-7 overall) and the Crusaders came out flying in Game 1. Menlo (3-2, 16-8) did not help its cause by committing 10 errors. The Mercy hitters took care of the rest, finishing the first game with 13 kills compared to just four for the Knights.
“We didn’t play well in the first game,” Crader admitted.
Game 2 saw Menlo tighten up its game as the Knights committed just six errors, while Mercy had 10. But the Crusaders offset some of those mistakes by finishing with 16 kills.
Menlo actually led Game 2 early on, taking a 13-9 lead on a Mercy hitting error. But the Crusaders responded by going on a 7-0 run. The Crusaders eventually built a 21-16 lead before the Knights made one last push, winning three straight points to close to 21-19.
Mercy, however, closed the game by winning the next four points. A kill from Jennifer Winnett, a roof block from Mary Alice O’Reilly, a Menlo hitting error and a service ace from Midori Le gave the Crusaders a two-set lead.
Game 3 was similar to Game 2, as neither team could not pull away. This time, it was Mercy that jumped out a lead midway through the set and Menlo that rallied. The Crusaders led 21-19, but the Knights managed to tie the game at 23 on a service ace from Kendyl Denenberg. But the Crusaders clinched the match on kills from Samantha Benz and Veronica Smart.
While the 6-foot-1 O’Reilly has gotten a lot of publicity for the Crusaders — and for good reason, she finished with 15 kills and two aces against Menlo — it was the play of the 5-foot-11, outside hitter Smart who carried the Crusaders to the win. She finished with 18 kills and it seemed whenever Mercy needed a point, Smart was there to provide it.
“She’s the kind of player that brings a smile to your face,” Tran said of Smart. “If you’re under pressure, she’s the one I’d want to get the ball.”
The game was really won at the net for the Crusaders as the Knights had a hard time adjusting to Mercy’s blocking. Time and again, the Crusaders were there to thwart a Menlo attack and, with a bunch of underclassmen for the Knights, making adjustments wasn’t easy.
“We definitely have some players who need to find more variety in their hitting,” said Crader, who didn’t want to take any credit away from the Crusaders.
“They’re pretty good. There’s a reason they’ve won 15 league matches in a row.”
