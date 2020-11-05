Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
OCT. 8, 2015 — When Jack Bowen, Menlo School boys’ water polo coach, exited the team room following the Knights’ match against rival Menlo-Atherton, he came bounding out with a Tiger Woods-esque fist pump.
It was a rare show of pumped-up emotion for the longtime coach, but after what he and the Knights had just been through, an outpouring of emotion could be forgiven.
Menlo, which never led in the match and trailed 6-3 early in the third period, rallied to outscore the Bears 8-2 over the final 12-plus minutes to pull out a gritty 11-8 victory.
“It’s been a while (since I’ve been that pumped up),” Bowen said. “I was told during the fourth quarter I was displaying antics. I thought I was in the coaching zone.”
Bowen had every right to emote. His Menlo squad, despite doing what Bowen wanted it to do, was failing when it counted most — finishing shots.
After struggling in nearly all aspects of the game in the first half, Menlo made some adjustments at halftime that paid off in the second half.
When Miller Geschke, a sophomore, floated home a goal to pull Menlo a goal closer, 8-7, with 2:46 to play in the third period, the tide appeared to turn.
“We were playing our system and we weren’t scoring,” Bowen said. “The X’s and O’s were correct the whole game.”
The Bears pushed their lead back to two goals, 8-6, on Alexander Hakanson’s fifth goal of the match, but Menlo made it an 8-7 match on a goal from Jayden Kunwar going into the fourth period.
In that final quarter, Menlo simply overwhelmed M-A. The Knights tied the match at 8 with 4:29 to play, when James Thygesen scored the third of his four goals, by sneaking a shot past the M-A goalkeeper just inside the far left post. The Knights took the lead for good just over two minutes later when Untrecht beat the goaltender to the near post from the left wing.
The Knights closed out the match with goals from Chris Xi and Thygesen.
“Our young team could have folded,” said Xi, a senior captain. “It’s not a surprise at all. These (young) guys really know what they’re doing.”
As strong as the Menlo offense was in that final period, its defense was just as strong. M-A managed only two shots on the goal over the final seven minutes.
Despite the fourth-quarter collapse, M-A did everything right in the first three quarters. The Bears abused the wings in the first half as they built a 5-3 lead at halftime.
Hakanson and Christian Huhn were especially lethal in the opening quarter as Huhn hooked up with Hakanson twice in the first quarter and both times Hakanson delivered the goal. The first came on the man-advantage less than a minute into the first period. After Menlo tied the score at 1 with the first of James Thygesen’s four goals, Huhn and Hakanson hooked up again, with Huhn delivering a cross-pool pass from the right wing to Hakanson on the left wing, who buried his second goal of the game.
The Knights pulled even again with under a minute in the first on a goal from freshman Sam Untrecht.
In the second period, M-A could do no wrong, while Menlo could do nothing right. The Bears had eight shots on frame in the second, scoring on three of them. Huhn got into the scoring act by scoring the go-ahead goal off an assist from Jorge Pont to put the Bears up 3-2. They increased it to 4-2 with Huhn taking a pass on the right wing and beating the Menlo goaltender.
Menlo, which was 1 for 5 on the man-advantage in the period, scored its only power-play goal of the period on a shot from Wells Costello to close to 4-3, but M-A got a power-play goal of its own from Hakanson to give the Bears a 5-3 lead halftime.
Hakanson’s fourth goal of the match early in the third put M-A up 6-3 and the Bears led 7-4 following a Jack Beasley goal from the hole set.
But that’s when Menlo’s furious rally began.
“They stepped it up to another level,” Bowen said of his squad. “I coach because I love moments that inspire.”
The match was the de facto Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division championship. Because Menlo and M-A are head and shoulders better than the rest of the teams in the Bay Division, the winner of this match usually goes on to win the division title.
With Menlo’s win, it would take a monumental upset to deny the Knights the league championship.
