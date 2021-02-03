Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
FEB. 29, 2016 — The term “team of destiny” gets bandied around a lot in sports, but the Central Coast Section soccer world should start taking heed of Menlo’s claim to be just that after Saturday’s victory at South City in the CCS Division II boys’ soccer playoff quarterfinals.
It isn’t just that No. 16-seed Menlo (14-4-2) has now knocked off No. 1 Pajaro Valley and No. 9 South City (11-6-4). It’s the way the Knights played from behind in both matches, highlighted by a somewhat miraculous finish Saturday at Clifford Field.
“I don’t think we should have been the 16-seed,” Menlo head coach Marc Kerrest said. “But after I got over my anger, I felt bad for the No. 1 seed.”
But Pajaro Valley’s 3-1 elimination loss last Wednesday paled in comparison to the way Menlo trumped South City.
After regulation play ended in a scoreless tie, the Warriors jumped on top quickly at the start of stoppage play when senior forward Jerry Barajas converted in the 82nd minute. But in the 100th minute, in the waning seconds of the 20-minute overtime, the Knights forced the game into penalty kicks on an emotional game-tying goal by senior forward Philip Hausen.
Then Menlo goalkeeper Nolan Peterson stepped up, blocking three of South City’s five spot kicks, including the first two. After senior Matt Joss converted Menlo’s third PK in the fourth round, Peterson sealed the win with his third block, leaving his feet with a long lunge to slap away South City’s last-ditch attempt.
“It was great,” Peterson said. “I was just fortunate to be in that part to begin with. To get that goal in the last second of stoppage time, that was amazing.”
Hausen’s dramatic goal was the result of a virtue Kerrest has preached all season — crashing for rebounds.
The initial attempt was made by Hausen’s younger brother Daniel; the junior defender took a free kick from 20 yards out. The line-drive kick arguably broke the plane of the goal as it struck the crossbar and deflected straight down. With the bounce being touched by South City goalkeeper Julio Martin, Hausen converged on the keeper’s box, pivoted left, then got the game-saving touch from point-blank range to stun South City, while sending Menlo into a frenzied celebration.
“When I saw it hit the crossbar and come down, I knew I had a chance to put it in,” Hausen said.
It was a tough blow to Martin, who produced an exceptional save at the start of the second 10-minute period of stoppage. Knights forward Dylan Williams took aim from 30 yards out and stuck a ball on the money inside the left crossbar. But Martin left his feet for a breathtaking two-handed grab to quash Menlo's best chance to that point.
Martin is a freshman who has split time with sophomore Ramon Padilla this season. And with the game heading into PKs, South City head coach Daniel Flores switched up his keepers, inserting Padilla who has more experience stopping penalty kicks.
But after Menlo jumped out to a 2-0 lead through the first two rounds of PKs — with conversions by Hausen and his brother — it was a tall order for the Warriors to bounce back.
“It’s frustrating,” Flores said. “It’s hard to come back from that but we made an effort and got a block … and it came down to the last shot.”
Penalty kicks are widely recognized as an unfortunate but necessary manner in which to decide the fate of playoff teams’ seasons. Both Flores and Kerrest expressed this sentiment following the game, which was a defensive battle throughout regulation.
Neither team managed a shot on goal in the first half. Menlo dictated the tempo in the opening 20 minutes with a deliberate and calculated style of play. But South City’s quick-strike strategy with slingshot flanks began to push the tempo, causing for a tension that turned the second half into a much more physically contentious battle.
South City rotated two of its best midfielders throughout regulation. Senior Hugo Ramirez started at center mid, but departed five minutes prior to halftime with a leg injury. Ramirez — a native of El Salvador who played his first season of varsity soccer this year — reentered midway through the second half when sophomore midfielder Francisco Rodriguez had to be helped off with an injury.
“[Ramirez] gave us a different style of play,” Flores said. “He brings calm. He has great precision in his passes. It’s been a great addition for sure.”
Like the rest of his Warriors teammates, Ramirez was shell-shocked following the game. But he was still able to appreciate the success the team enjoyed this season.
“It was a good season for South City,” Ramirez said. “But the penalty (kick format) was 50-50. So, I feel good in one way, but I feel bad in the other way.”
The letdown was big after Barajas’ emotional goal at the beginning of stoppage play. It was the first offensive opportunity for the Warriors following regulation. And the senior team captain didn’t miss when Rodriguez — having just reentered the game — exacted a pass at the corner of the penalty box that Barajas placed just inside the right post.
Barajas almost struck again in the 87th minute from 25 yards out, stilling a ball before firing a rocket that curled just wide left. And the one-goal differential proved key for Menlo, the final seed in the 16-team Division II bracket marching to prove it is indeed a team of destiny.
“We can show them they messed up the seeding,” Kerrest said.
With the win, Menlo advances to Wednesday’s semifinals to take on No. 13 Prospect-Saratoga at Westmont in Campbell at 4:30 p.m. The other semifinal matchup features to two highest seeds available, with No. 3 Sacred Heart Cathedral-SF taking on No. 7 Scotts Valley.
