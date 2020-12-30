Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
JAN. 7, 2015 — Before his team’s Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division opener against host Aragon, Woodside girls’ soccer coach Jose Navarrete said it was the beginning of a new era at the school as he was integrating six new starters.
Funny, it looked an awful like the previous few seasons.
Woodside dominated the first half, taking a 3-0 lead at halftime, on its way to a 7-1 shellacking of the Dons.
“We weren’t expecting that (result),” Navarrete said. “I had seen Aragon play before and they’re good.
“They’re really young. They remind me of Woodside five years ago.”
Woodside senior forward Jillienne Aguilera terrorized the Aragon defense all game long. Already with seven goals on the season, Aguilera scored four more and added an assist as the Dons had no answer for her speed and finishing prowess.
“She’s great to play with,” said Woodside center midfielder Lauren Holland, who assisted on Aguilera’s first goal and has played with her all four years at Woodside.
“When she gets the ball, she’s pretty unstoppable.”
Aragon coach Nick Dye was disappointed with his team’s showing. The Dons put together a solid non-league schedule, going 4-2-1 but were overwhelmed by the Wildcats.
“I don’t think we gave a real good account of ourselves. We’re better than that,” Dye said. “We didn’t establish a rhythm early on. Once we lost control of the game, [Woodside is] a dangerous team.”
The final score would have been a lot worse if not for the goaltending of Aragon goalkeeper Jennifer Parker, who made several spectacular saves, finishing with six.
She was tested right off the bat as she thwarted an Aguilera shot in the second minute, but that would be one of the few times Aguilera was denied, as she scored four goals on eight shots.
Six minutes after she was denied by Parker, Aguilera got her revenge. Holland ran onto a ball in the Aragon half of the field, holding off three defenders before sliding a perfect through pass into space. Aguilera ran on, went around a charging Parker and slotted home the goal for a 1-0 Woodside lead in the eighth minute.
“Lauren Holland played her best game in a year and half,” Navarrete said, citing injuries that plagued his best midfielder last season.
Aragon turned away a few more attacks before Aguilera doubled the Woodside lead in the 23rd minute. She pounced on a loose ball deep in the Aragon end, ran by one defender and blasted a shot from 15 yards out into the upper right corner for a 2-0 lead.
And Aguilera wasn’t done. Six minutes later, she capped her first-half hat trick. As Seasayde Young held off a defender, Aguilera leaked into an open space at the top of the Aragon penalty box. Young found her with a perfect pass and Aguilera did the rest, running past the Aragon defense once again and tapping home her third goal of the half.
The halftime break did little to slow Aguilera’s momentum. Six minutes into the second half, it was Aguilera providing the help as she made a run from near midfield, carried the ball to the endline and delivered a perfect cross in front of the goal that Alex Augulis bodied into the back of the net for a 4-0 Woodside advantage.
Aragon, however, played much better in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, gaining a lot more possession and putting together a semblance of offense. In the 50th minute, the Dons avoided the shutout as freshman Sonia Chan slammed home a Maddie Eclevia cross.
Chan had one of the best performances of the season for Aragon, as her ball skills left several Woodside defenders grasping at air.
“She’s a freshman with a huge future,” Dye said. “She has fantastic ball skill. She’s going to be a big player for us this year.”
The Dons, however, made a few defensive mistakes late and Woodside made them pay. Aguilera picked up her fourth goal of the game in the 70th minute. Danielle Carle’s cross found Aguilera unmarked in front of the Aragon net. Her one-timer was knocked down by Aragon’s Parker, but she couldn’t control the rebound. Aguilera stayed with the play and poked it past Parker for a 6-1 Woodside lead.
Tiffany Silvestri made it 7-1 a minute later when she carried the ball from the right wing and guided home a shot just inside the far left post.
“They got into a rhythm quicker than us,” Dye said. “And when you don’t stop their stronger players, they’re going to make you pay.”
