Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
APRIL 20, 2012 — The swim meet between Hillsdale and El Camino was a bit nostalgic for the Alfajora household.
Not too long ago, Helena and Danica Alfajora, cousins through their fathers, were little girls competing together on local swim club teams.
But fast forward to 2012, Thursday to be exact, and the cousins shared the Knights’ pool as competitors fighting the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division title.
Well, not exactly fighting.
Actually, what’s the opposite of fighting?
“It’s all love,” Hillsdale’s Helena Alfajora said. “So, I’ll be cheering in each lane for my team but then if they’re racing my cousin I’ll just come over and say good job to her too. But I’ll tell my teammates, ‘Use her. She’s so fast, you have to use her, go out with her and keep up with her,’ because she’s really good to race against because then you can push yourself that much more.”
Rest assured, both girls are extremely competitive. Danica Alfajora is actually one of the league’s premiere swimmers as a reigning All-PAL team member. She proved how good she is on Thursday, winning four events in El Camino’s 99-70 win.
But that didn’t take away from the cousins cheering each other on. In fact, the lasting image of Thursday’s family feud came late in the meet during the 100 backstroke.
With Helena Alfajora in her best event, Danica Alfajora strategically placed herself between her and teammate Claudia Lum in lanes four and five. When Helena Alfajora emerged from the swim in second place, Danica Alfajora was one of the first to congratulate her.
“It kind of brings back memories,” Danica Alfajora said. “We used to swim with each other in championship meets. I think there is a bit of competition, but after every meet we check up on each other and see how we did.”
“It’s really fun,” Helena Alfajora said. “We grew up swimming club together and we’d always compete together and so we’re really supportive and we just joke about it. But we always support each other and it’s all love — swimming and racing.”
There is no question that the Alfajoras, as team captains, bring a lot to their respective teams. Heading into the meet, the Colts and the Knights were undefeated, thanks in large part to their contributions.
For Danica Alfajora, her presence in the pool is invaluable. On Thursday, the senior won the 50 and 100 freestyles plus the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
“I’m doing pretty good,” Danica Alfajora said mid-meet. “I kind of just wanted to do the best I can for my team. It’s a lot of pressure because we’re both undefeated. So, I’m just trying to do my best. We try to keep an open mind. We’re kind of low on numbers, so every event counts and every point counts, so we’re trying to do best.”
As for Helena Alfajora, her contributions seem to extend a little further outside the pool.
“Helena brings passion, energy. She helps this swim team be more of a family than it would be without someone like that there,” said Hillsdale coach Mike Amaya. “She sets an example that is really wonderful for all the kids because they find out it’s a competitive environment and life is competitive, but maybe there are some other pieces to the puzzle that really make being on a swim team great. And Helena really makes that happen for us here.”
“I feel really blessed,” Helena Alfajora said. “I love this team and everyone is so supportive. I’m happy to be there for everyone and inspire them and keep them in check.”
“She has her heart in it,” Amaya said of Helena Alfajora. “She truly does. Helena is one of those people though that if her cousin did really well, she’d be the first person jumping up and down on the side of the pool congratulating her. So, with Helena, there is higher order of things.”
As far as things go in the one-on-one scope, Danica Alfajora has the bragging rights.
The cousins competed against each other in three events. Danica Alfajora took all three — the 50 freestyle and two relay races.
“She’s (the better swimmer),” Helena Alfajora said. "But she helps me go faster.”
And isn’t that what cousins are for?
