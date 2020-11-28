Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
Feb. 6, 2007 — The Hillsdale boys' soccer team did not get off to a good start in its Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division playoff game Monday against Woodside.
In fact, things could not have gone worse for the Knights. They gave up three first-half goals -- including two own goals -- and fell behind 4-1 midway through the second half.
Shockingly, the Knights responded with five goals in the final 20 minutes of the game to record an improbable 6-4 win.
Hillsdale will travel to Menlo-Atherton 3 p.m. Wednesday for the Bay Division's final automatic berth into the Central Coast Section playoffs. Menlo-Atherton beat Sequoia 2-0.
"Anything is possible in soccer," said Hillsdale striker Victor Paredes, who recorded a hat trick and added an assist. "When I scored that second goal (to make it 4-3), there was some ray of light of hope."
Woodside, which controlled the first 60 minutes of the 80-minute game, fell apart as Hillsdale pushed numbers forward in an attempt to get back in the game. The Wildcats could not withstand the onslaught.
The loss put a serious dent in the Wildcats' CCS hopes.
"It's disappointing," said Woodside coach Juan "Smiley" Caballero. "We let them come back. We don't deserve to win ... if we let in five goals in one half.
"It's embarrassing to the school."
Ricardo Contreras' breakaway goal 12 minutes into the second half gave Woodside a 4-1 lead. Thirteen minutes later, the floodgates opened for Hillsdale. Freshman Sean Dunn scored two goals, including the game winner in stoppage time, and Paredes scored twice. Dardo Dive's goal on a header with a couple minutes left in regulation tied the score at 4.
"When it was 4-2, I felt we had them," said Hillsdale coach Ante Beljan. "The momentum changed."
Said Dunn: "I thought we were still in it. I knew we had more time."
The win was especially satisfying for Dive, who had a miserable first half. Of Woodside's three first-half goals, two came off the foot of Dive on Woodside corner kicks. On each occasion, Woodside's Oscar Yniguez sent a low cross to the near post, only to have the ball glance off Dive's foot into the back of the net. For him to get the tying goal was cosmic justice.
"When I scored that goal, I felt good," Dive said. "It was a relief."
The goal was made possible by Paredes' tenacity. He took a pass down the left sideline and broke in on goal. He appeared to be taken down in the box but did not get the call. Instead of pleading his case, he stayed with the play, won the ball back and popped a short cross into the box that Dive headed home.
Paredes said it was easy to keep going despite not getting the foul call.
"I saw the ball right next to me," he said.
Woodside controlled most of the first half, putting constant pressure on the Hillsdale defense. The Wildcats scored three goals in a five-minute span -- they got the first own goal in the 12th minute and the second in the 17th. Sandwiched between the two was a goal from Contreras, who took a pass from Yniguez, beat two defenders and drilled a shot into the net, just inside the far right post.
Hillsdale had its chances in the first half but couldn't finish. Charbel Elian headed a ball just wide of the mark and Cristian Argueta ripped a shot off the crossbar. Paredes, meanwhile, fanned on a shot in front of the goal off a perfect cross from Dunn.
"I had some opportunities I couldn't finish," Paredes said.
He finally found the mark in the 28th minute when Felipe Alvarez feathered a perfect through ball that Paredes ran onto and buried to cut the Woodside lead to 3-1.
At halftime, Buljan told his team to put the first half behind them.
"Basically I told them, 'It's 0-0. Forget the first half. Go out and have fun. Play your best and the soccer gods will do the rest,'" Buljan said. "I felt we were unlucky (in the first half). We had about the same (amount) of chances. We told them the game is closer than you think."
Menlo-Atherton 2, Sequoia 0
The Bears, the top seed in the four-team PAL playoff, scored two second half goals to eliminate the Cherokees.
M-A scored twice in the second half. David Lopez scored on a shot from 25 yards out for the first score and Oscar Perez scored the second when he put away a rebound after the Sequoia goalkeeper blocked Christian Ayala's penalty kick.
"We played Sequoia better than we did in the regular season," said M-A coach Jacob Pickard, referring to a 1-1 tie in which the Cherokees tied the game in the final seconds.
Both these teams had a lot for which to play. Menlo-Atherton was denied an automatic berth into CCS when it was determined the Bears used an ineligible player in a 1-0 win over Carlmont Friday. The decision was reversed, Carlmont finished in second place and got an automatic bid to CCS while M-A was forced into the PAL playoffs.
Sequoia, on the other hand, was coming off an emotional 2-1 win over Woodside Friday, which put the Cherokees into the PAL playoffs.
Monday, however, it was all Bears. They scored both their goals in the second half.
"We just didn't show up," said Sequoia coach Ed Huber. "If we would have played like we did Friday, we would have given M-A a go.
"M-A played a very good game. They dominated us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.