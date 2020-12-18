Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
FEB. 27, 2017 — Happy birthday, Ken Anderson.
With the El Camino boys’ soccer head coach turning “the big 5-0” on Monday, his Colts gave him an early birthday present by marching into the record books. With their 3-0 victory at home Saturday over Del Mar in the Central Coast Section Division II boys’ soccer quarterfinals, the Colts advance to the CCS semifinals, becoming the second EC team ever to do so, matching the 1970 Colts for the deepest postseason run in program history.
It has been the ride of a lifetime for Anderson, who has been part of El Camino soccer for over half his life. Having played for the Colts for the program’s second-ever CCS berth in 1985, he is now in his 24th year as the team’s head coach. This year’s team, however, is the most prolific of which he’s ever been part.
“I’m enjoying it, I am,” Anderson said. “I’m enjoying it because we’ve got a great bunch of kids. ... It’s been a fun ride so far.”
No. 3-seed El Camino’s postseason run has been chock full of dramatics. In last Thursday’s playoff opener, the Colts (18-1-3) advanced by virtue of penalty kicks against No. 14 Carmel after a 3-3 tie at the end of regulation. And Saturday’s quarterfinal was much closer than the 3-0 outcome would suggest; El Camino took a 1-0 lead on the last play of the first half, then held off Del Mar through most of the second half until scoring back-to-back goals in extra time.
“I’d rather have those goals earlier on to keep my blood pressure down,” Anderson said.
No. 11 Del Mar (14-2-6) got Anderson’s heart going by opening with an impressive first half, controlling the tempo with quick, exact passes that had El Camino playing defense for the opening 20 minutes. Colts goalkeeper Nate Deinla was on point, though. And while the senior keeper faced his biggest tests in the second half, the play of center defensive back Martin Hernandez and a clutch sliding tackle on a near Del Mar breakaway by defender Edson Diaz in the 19th minute were critical to maintaining a scoreless tie.
According to Del Mar second-year head coach Ryan Castaneda, his Dons were executing their game plan through the opening 40 minutes. But then, when forward Christian Lupercio converted just before the halftime whistle, it worked to take Del Mar out of its rhythm for the rest of the afternoon.
“I think letting that goal in right before half kind of killed it,” Castaneda said.
The Colts missed a chance in the 38th minute on a corner kick, with senior Ivan Stus putting a header on target over the reach of Del Mar’s goalkeeper. But Dons sophomore Christopher Vargas saved the shot on goal, heading it out one foot shy of the goal line.
Del Mar cleared the ball momentarily, but El Camino intercepted and earned a free kick from midfield. That’s when Stus struck back, booming an assist pass into the box for Lupercio, who got behind the defender just outside of the left post for an easy tap in, giving the Colts the lead.
“I think the goal right before the second half started, there’s a lot of momentum and it gave us a good boost to go out there and fight even harder,” Lupercio said. “It was a tough first half but we knew it was going to get more difficult before the end of the game with fatigue and everything. But we just kept that momentum going and we got the other two goals.”
Those two goals, however, didn’t come for another 40 minutes.
El Camino survived a Del Mar barrage in the opening minutes of the second half. The Dons, now working towards the west goal with the sun in their faces, managed a close throw-in, a free kick from 30 yards out and a corner kick all within the first five minutes of the half.
Then the Colts midfielders, led by Stus and senior Shayan Charalaghi, started communicating with Lupercio on the left wing. This was effective for getting EC’s leading goal scorer, the fleet-footed senior Christian Marquez, plenty of play on the right side.
“We knew we had to fight hard and stay in there,” Marquez said. “We have a good defense, good mids and good strikers, so we knew we’d have a good chance. And all the chances we get, we put it away.”
Marquez played a tireless second half, seeming to get even faster as the match progressed. But late in the half the score was still 1-0, forcing Deinla and the EC defense to hunker down. That they did. Deinla produced several pressure saves, highlighted by a diving nab in the 68th minute on a rocket attempt by Del Mar sophomore Sebastian Garcia.
The one time Deinla got drawn out of position, as Del Mar was going all-in on offense in an attempt to tie in the 78th minute, Colts senior defender Gabriel Gonzalez stayed home to reject a shot from the keeper’s box.
Then, two minutes later as the match went into five minutes of extra time, Del Mar completely sold out on offense, pushing even its goalkeeper into the front-row attack. With all 11 Dons up on a corner kick, Deinla produced the last of an array of clutch saves — with the opposing keeper tugging at his jersey no less — then made Del Mar pay with a quick outlet throw to Marquez.
Marquez proved to be the fastest player on the field by taking the throw like a slingshot and dribbling 50 yards before tapping a shot into the empty net, giving EC a 2-0 lead to all but clinch the win.
“We know [Marquez] has a lot of speed and we know we can do that,” Deinla said. “So as soon as I get the ball I just get rid of it as quick as I can. We do it all the time. Just, that time it clicked.”
After Marquez tackled the corner flag at the northeast corner in celebration, EC added one more goal as Lupercio sent in a cross pass to Stus, who booted it in to close the historic win in style.
The victory completes EC’s unbeaten streak at home during the 2016-17 season. Having lost just one match all season, a 2-1 defeat at San Mateo High School in PAL Ocean Division play, the Colts were 13-0-2 on their home field.
“The important thing about us getting a No. 3 seed is we got two home games,” Anderson said. “We haven’t lost here all year and [the players] knew that. And that was the work that we had to do.”
With the win, the Colts advance to play at a neutral site in Wednesday’s semifinals. EC will take on No. 2 Menlo School at Sequoia High School’s Terremere Field at 4:30 p.m.
Menlo prevails in OT
In other CCS Division II action, No. 2 Menlo (15-1-4) battled for a 1-0 overtime win at home over No. 10 Soledad (11-6-3). The Knights produced the game-winner in the 94th minute for their second straight OT victory as junior Alistair Shaw got past two defenders for a close-range strike.
“I was lucky enough to make the play,” Shaw said via press release. “It was a scrappy goal, but a goal is a goal, and we'll take it.”
In the other CCS Division II semifinal, No. 5 Serra (12-6-4) will take on No. 8 Hillsdale (17-3-2). Serra downed No. 13 Gonzales 3-0 Saturday at Brady Family Stadium. Hillsdale outlasted No. 16 Sacred Heart Prep (11-8-1) 2-0 at Mazzoncini Stadium. SHP had previously delivered the biggest upset of the postseason, eliminating top-seed Prospect last Wednesday in a 1-0 thriller.
M-A into Division I semis
In CCS Division I action, the No. 6 Menlo-Atherton boys (10-7-4) downed No. 14 Andrew Hill 2-1 in overtime. The Bears advance to play No. 2 Watsonville (13-6-3) in the semifinals Wednesday at Westmont High School-Campbell at 7 p.m. No. 5 Mountain View and No. 8 Lincoln square off in the other Division I semifinal.
Carlmont advances in Open
In the CCS Open Division, No. 4 Carlmont advances to the semifinals after eliminating No. 5 Homestead 0-0 (4-3 on penalty kicks). The Scots (15-4-2) will face No. 8 Monterey Wednesday at Milpitas High School at 7 p.m. after Monterey dismissed top-seed Alisal 3-1. In the other Open Division semifinal, No. 2 St. Ignatius will face No. 6 Pioneer. St. Ignatius eliminated No. 7 Aragon (13-7-1) with a 2-1 victory.
