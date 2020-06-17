Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
NOV. 24, 2009 — If you don’t know which player is Sacred Heart Prep volleyball player Jesse Ebner, she’s not hard to find. Just look for the girl screaming and whooping it up after her team scores a point.
After every single point.
“A lot of people seem not to appreciate that type of reaction,” said Sacred Heart Prep girls’ volleyball coach Damien Hardy. “I can kind of see how that can get on the bad side of people. Most of the people who don’t like it tend to be opponents.”
Ebner, however, is not just the Gators’ loudest cheerleader. She's also one of their top players. Ebner, a sophomore who only started playing volleyball in seventh grade, finished with seven kills and three aces in a Central Coast Section Division IV semifinal match against Mercy-Burlingame. In the CCS finals, she had one of the best games of her career. She recorded 14 kills, was a blocking machine and even used her float jump serve with great effectiveness as the third-seeded Gators dominated top-seeded Notre Dame-Salinas, sweeping the Spirit in three game to win the 2009 Central Coast Section Division IV volleyball title.
“I felt it was the perfect match,” Ebner said. “Probably one of the best I’ve played in my life.”
Hardy was not too surprised. He coached Ebner on the frosh-soph in 2008 and brought her up to the varsity team for last year’s playoffs. He knew going into this season, she was going to make a difference.
“She just came in and went to work,” Hardy said. “For me, the writing was on the wall. I already knew where I was going to put her. She’s the kind of kid you want on your team.”
Despite being one of only two sophomores on a senior laden team, Ebner did not defer to anyone. She knew that to play her best, she just had to play her game.
“I didn’t want to be intimidated,” Ebner said. “I wanted to just come in and play my game. If I was timid or didn’t standout, then I wouldn’t play as well.”
Ebner said one of her biggest strengths is her vision of the court. She said she can quickly identify the weaknesses in an opponent, which allows her to find holes that she can exploit for kills.
For Ebner, however, a big block at the net is better than hammering home a kill. The Gators were phenomenal on the block against Notre Dame, and as the team’s middle blocker, Ebner was in on most of the blocks, sliding from one end of the net to the other.
“I’d probably rather have a big stuff block (than a big kill),” Ebner said. “Blocks come less often and you’re denying the other team. It contributes a lot to your momentum and takes it away from the opponent.”
Ebner has come a long way in a short time in the game of volleyball. Growing up, she played basketball, softball and her first love was soccer, a sport she started playing when she was 4 years old.
When she got to middle school, she decided to give volleyball a shot and almost immediately fell in love with the game. After playing a year of what amounted to recreation league volleyball during seventh grade, she stepped up in competition, big time, during eighth grade — by trying out for the Vision volleyball club, one of the best in Northern California.
She did have to work for it, however.
“My first year at Vision, that was such a pivotal year for me,” Ebner said. “They took me on the team as a potential player. I had lessons two or three times a week, as well as the practices. That year was such a transformation. Since then, I’ve been constantly improving.”
Volleyball has now supplanted soccer as Ebner’s passion. So much so that she now wants to play volleyball in college — and beyond if possible. She became aware at a young age that she wanted sports to be part of her life for as long as possible. She remembers watching the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team win the 1999 Women’s World Cup and that’s when she knew she wanted to compete at the highest level possible.
She just thought it would be in soccer.
“I’m looking to play (volleyball) in college,” Ebner said. “I’ve already gotten a couple (recruiting) letters.”
Hardy has no doubt Ebner can play in college. He even believes she can play at the highest level.
“It's wide open for her,” Hardy said. “I think she can contribute at any DI school. She’s skilled in all three positions at the net.”
But what about her seemingly over-the-top celebration of mundane points? That’s just how Ebner is.
“It really helps to have that energy. It really gives us an advantage. I'm just being myself,” Ebner said. “I think it catches a lot of people by surprise. ... I think everyone (on the team) has embraced it. It’s a big part of our team right now. Energy is a big part of our success right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.