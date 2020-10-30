Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
OCT. 5, 2006 — Nothing frustrates an opposing volleyball team more than a defensive team that can dig everything in sight.
And more often than not, it's the libero (pronounced LEE-bah-ro) who is the one doing the antagonizing. The libero position has been used in international, club and college volleyball since 2002 and has slowly phased its way to the high schools, depending on the state. The libero is allowed to replace any player on the back row and does not count as a substitution.
Liberos wear different uniforms so they can be tracked easily in a separate scorebook. They must play on the back row and cannot complete an attack from anywhere on the court if the ball is entirely above the net. In addition, they cannot serve, block or set the ball in front of the 10-foot line at the high school level (that rule might change soon since liberos in college are allowed to serve).
While not quite a revolutionary change, the libero has made a dynamic impact on the game at all levels, especially on the high school scene.
"I like the addition of the libero because I like to substitute a lot," Carlmont coach Irene Oliveira said. "The great thing is you can put them in for anybody, and usually coaches are bringing them in for middle blockers. Most middles are slow-footed, and to be able to put in a good defensive player while they're in the back row is a big advantage."
Oliveira should know. She was a terrific defensive specialist for Cal State Hayward (now Cal State East Bay) in the mid-1990s, and knows what an impact a great defensive player can have on a team and its opponents. Her libero, Alexa Meyer, has played an instrumental role in the Scots' success this season.
"What's great about Alexa is she talks a lot in the back row and keeps everyone moving," Oliveira said. "She keeps the energy and communication up, and you can't underestimate the importance of that."
Notre Dame-Belmont coach Monica Marcuson agrees. After a three-game sweep of Sacred Heart Cathedral last week, Marcuson raved about her libero, Heather Anthony, whose acrobatic dig single-handedly turned around her team's fortune in Game 3.
"Heather is one of the seniors who have really led this team with leadership and the way they play," Marcuson said. "There are times when you think a ball is going to drop and she's there to dig it up. It gives a team a huge mental boost. One second you're on defense, and the next you're putting the ball away for a point."
Some teams use the libero position more than others. It's up to coaches and how they see the libero matching up with their personnel. Basically, the libero recognizes and utilizes the talent of a standout defensive player, which is a crucial part to a team's success. The goal of every team is to be so good defensively that you get in the head of your opponents. Once you do that, you're on your way to victory.
"It's more than frustrating if you're facing a team that digs up shots that should drop," Oliveira said. "I've seen really good liberos save games. Ideally, that's what you want your team to be: scrappy and going for every ball on each point."
Thanks to the libero position, teams have a better chance of doing just that.
