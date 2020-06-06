Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
OCT. 30, 2010 — While the Terra Nova offense gets a lot of attention, the Tigers' defense flies under the radar.
Except for this week as they absorbed the questions following last week’s 41-28 loss to King’s Academy. The defense got off to a rough start Friday afternoon, as Menlo-Atherton took a quick 14-0 lead just 7:47 into the first quarter.
But the Tigers stabilized, held the Bears to just one more score and then sealed a 31-21 win when linebacker Jeremy Leaver intercepted a Willy Fonua pass and returned it 53 yards for the final nail in the Bears' coffin.
“I was doing what coach taught me. Just watch the receiver and when he puts his hands up, put my hands up,” Leaver said.
The fact he came away with the pick at all was a miracle. There were about four players in a small space when the pass was thrown and it almost seemed to catch Leaver by surprise. He bobbled it briefly — he was playing with a sprained right thumb — but corralled it and then got a wall of blockers to escort him to the end zone.
“Lurking in the cupboards, there’s a pretty damn good defense that gives up yardage but not a lot of points,” said Terra Nova coach Bill Gray of his defense.
Terra Nova (3-1 PAL Bay, 5-3 overall) gave up a lot of yardage — and points — last weekend, but held Menlo-Atherton (1-3, 2-6) in relative check. The Bears managed only 236 yards of offense, with 152 of that coming in the first half. They had nine first downs in the first half, but only five in the second. Of the 21 points allowed, only 14 came from the offense as Menlo-Atherton defensive back Taylor Mashack scooped up a fumble and returned it 25 yards on the first play from scrimmage.
In fact, Menlo-Atherton struck twice in the first quarter before the teams had settled in. Terra Nova took the opening kickoff and, on the first play, quarterback Chris Forbes completed a short pass to Elias Vargas. He was stripped of the ball and Mashack picked it and went in for the score.
The Bears’ defense forced a punt on the Tigers’ next possession and starting from their own 40, the Bears drove 60 yards on seven plays, capped on a Willy Fonua 9-yard scoring pass to Richard Cornew and the Bears were up 14-0 in the opening quarter.
“Going down 14-nothing, a lot of high school football teams would have given up,” Gray said. “This group has played a lot of football in big games. We climbed out (of the hole) and won the game.”
With Terra Nova’s quick-strike abilities, however, no game is really out of reach. Forbes missed last week’s loss with an injury but put on a gutsy performance Friday, completing 16 of 22 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns.
The Tigers caught a huge break when the Bears attempted an onside kick following their second score. The Bears recovered, but the ball did not go the necessary 10 yards, giving the ball to Terra Nova and a short field. The Tigers went 46 yards on eight plays — converting a fourth-and-6 from the 25 in the process — and capped the drive on a Forbes-to-Vargas post route to cut the Bears’ lead in half.
Menlo-Atherton embarked on a long, time-consuming drive, but it stalled at the Tigers 10 and an attempted 27-yard field was wide right.
The Tigers needed only two plays after to tie the score at 14. Forbes dumped a pass to running back Josh Cruz in the flat and he rumbled 64 yards to the Bears’ 16. Forbes and Vargas hooked up again on the next play for a 17-yard score and a tie.
Terra Nova took the lead just before halftime when Nick Manessis booted a 34-yard field as time expired in the first half.
Menlo-Atherton took the lead right back on its first drive of the second half. Taking the third-quarter kickoff, the Bears methodically drove 63 yards on 10 plays, with Cameron Moody slithering the final 13 yards for a 21-17 lead.
The two defense took control for the rest of the third quarter and most of the fourth before Terra Nova pulled out the win. With 6:16 left to play, the Tigers took over at their own 36 and marched 64 yards on 11 plays, overcoming two sacks and a false start penalty along the way. Forbes found Manessis in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown and a 24-21 lead.
Menlo-Atherton had one last chance, but it died in the arms of Leaver.
“I think I need to do a better job coaching,” said Menlo-Atherton coach Sione Ta’ufo’ou. “I have to make sure they’re mentally prepared, physically prepared. It’s on me.”
