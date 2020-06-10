Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
APRIL 27, 2007 — Canada and Skyline baseball teams may have closed the gap on the College of San Mateo during the 2007 season — the two combined to beat the Bulldogs three times this season — but CSM is still king of the hill.
That much was evident as the Bulldogs used a strong pitching performance from Derek Thomas and the long ball to post a convincing 10-1 win over visiting Skyline, a victory that clinched the 2007 Coast Conference title, CSM’s sixth in a row.
“We came out focused and with a lot of intensity,” said CSM left fielder Logan Boyd, who clouted two home runs. “When we do that, we’re a tough club to beat.”
CSM (19-4 Coast Conference, 29-6-1 overall) wasted little time in letting Skyline (14-8, 27-14) know the Bulldogs would not let the conference title get away from them on this day. The Bulldogs scored four times in the first inning, sending nine batters to the plate. Brett Hart, Gary Bandy and Zac Bischoff each drove in a run in the inning and the fourth was scored on a Skyline error.
In fact, it was the Trojans’ sloppy defense in the first inning that contributed to CSM’s success. Skyline committed two errors in the inning and that opened the door for the bulldogs.
“We just didn’t play well,” said Skyline manager Dino Nomicos. “We gave them momentum in the first inning and they took it.”
Skyline had a chance to make a game of it in the second inning as the Trojans rapped out four hits in the frame but came up empty. Ricky Molina singled and Matt Andreoli reached on a bunt single. But CSM third baseman Price Kendall’s quick thinking got Molina at second as he rounded the base. Kendall threw behind him to second baseman Logan Freethy for the first out of the inning.
But Nick Price’s bunt single and Geoff Downing’s bloop single to shallow left loaded the bases for the Trojans with just one out.
Thomas got out of the inning, however, without giving up a run. He got a popout and a groundout to first to end the threat.
“That’s Derek. He can pitch,” said CSM manager Doug Williams. “He keeps guys off balance. He’s that kind of guy.”
Thomas threw a 120-pitch complete game. Although Skyline banged out 11 hits (compared to just nine for CSM), Thomas limited the Trojans’ scoring opportunities. Using a quick tempo and spotting his fastball, Thomas was around the plate all day, depending on his defense to do most of the work for him.
“That’s what D’s forte has been,” Boyd said. “Derek’s done a great job. He’s ran with it these last couple of starts.”
After the four-run first, CSM put the game away with three more in the second. Freethy led off the inning with a single. After a flyout, Kendall was hit by a pitch. Boyd came to the plate and on the first offering from Aaron Bjorkquist, lifted a moon shot of a home run over the fence in left-center field for a three-run blast and a 7-0 CSM lead.
Boyd was at it again in the fifth. He led off the inning and quickly got ahead 2-0. On Taylor Larson’s next offering, Boyd blasted his second bomb of the day to nearly the same spot as his first one to put CSM up 8-0.
“[Boyd has] unbelievable skills,” Williams said. “On everyone’ scouting reports, he’s the guy you don’t want to beat you.
“Those balls were crushed.”
Shane Arslan got into the long ball act later in the inning. After Boyd’s shot, Brett Hart was hit by a pitch. After a strikeout and popout, Arslan came to the plate. He took two pitches for balls before turning on one and launching a majestic blast well over the fence in left field for a two-run bomb, rounding out CSM’s scoring on the day.
The only thing left to see was whether Thomas would finish with a shutout. He lost it in the top of the ninth inning. With one out, Jarrod Esquibel reached on an infield hit and took second on a throwing error. He went to third on a groundout and ended up scoring when CSM catcher Bischoff overthrew Thomas following a pitch to Rashad Taylor, who ended up grounding out to end the game.
Despite capturing their sixth consecutive conference title, there wasn’t a lot of celebrating on the part of the Bulldogs. They have bigger goals in mind.
“We do our things with class,” Boyd said. “We expect to go out and win a Coast Conference championship.
“But our ultimate goal is to get to Fresno (site of the state Final Four).”
For Skyline, the loss to CSM won’t necessarily make-or-break its season. The Trojans have a showdown with Canada Saturday in San Bruno. A Trojans win all but clinches second place in the conference and an automatic playoff spot.
“We have to flush everything down the toilet (following Thursday’s game) and get ready for Saturday,” Nomicos said. “That’s the important game. That’s the one that means the most.”
