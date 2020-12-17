Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
FEB. 24, 2012 — You never know what you’re going to get in the first couple rounds of the Central Coast Section basketball tournament.
Sometimes, you’ll get a game like Tuesday’s during which the Los Altos girls knocked off Aragon by a basket.
And then you’ll get what happened when Summit Prep of Redwood City traveled to Hillsborough to take on the girls of Crystal Springs Uplands School. Crystal Springs scored the first 15 points of the game and never looked back, cruising to a 50-20 win over the Huskies in the first round of the Division V tournament Thursday night.
“We did what we had to do tonight against an opponent that was obviously overmatched,” said Crystal Springs coach Anthony Jones.
The Gryphons now draw second-seeded Pinewood Saturday in Los Altos Hills.
The big difference was the play of Crystal’s Hannah Kaiser, who scored a game-high 24 points. Take those away and it’s a much different game. Without Kaiser’s two dozen points, the Gryphons hold off Summit Prep by just six.
“[Kaiser is] definitely our MVP,” Jones said. “She rebounds, steals. She pretty much does everything.”
In addition to her 24 points, Kaiser pulled down 13 rebounds and came up with nine steals. She was the only Gryphon to score in double figures, but she got some help from both Michelle Embury and Sophie Murguia, who each scored nine points.
“Sophie stepped up tonight,” Jones said. “If we can get 10 points from some of the other girls, we’re in pretty good shape.”
Summit Prep (11-9 overall) appeared to be a bit nervous and the Huskies didn’t handle the Gryphons full-court press very well early on. Crystal Springs took advantage. Embury had two fast-break layups during the Gryphons game-opening run before Kaiser took over, scoring nine of 24 in the opening quarter. By the time Summit Prep’s Sydnee Nathim hit a running, one-handed shot for the Huskies first points, there was 2:09 left in the quarter.
Crystal Springs (9-12) led 17-4 after the first period.
“That’s our goal — to press and run and get out in transition,” Jones said.
The Gryphons slowed down a bit offensively in the second quarter, scoring just 10 points while hitting just 3 of 11 from the floor.
Summit Prep, while appearing more comfortable, just could not find the range. The Huskies managed just four points again and trailed 27-8 at halftime.
The Gryphons scored the first four points of the third period and the rout was officially on. They out-scored the Huskies 15-7 in the third quarter and led 42-15 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Huskies, however, showed some moxie in the fourth. While they still had trouble putting the ball in the basket, they were very aggressive on both ends of the floor. They forced the Gryphons second-string into nine fourth-quarter turnovers. And, despite the dearth of points, they gave Crystal Springs some trouble in their half-court offense.
“[Summit Prep] showed a lot of energy and defensive aggression,” Jones said. They moved the ball pretty well in the half court, which is something we had problems with. We weren’t rotating well.”
Nathim led the Huskies with 13 points and had seven rebounds. Mariah Levin chipped in with six. The Huskies actually did a pretty good job rebounding, as well. They were only out-rebounded by eight, 42 to 34.
“I’d rather we had a little more competitive game, as long as we win,” Jones said. “We could have played better, but we’ll take a CCS win.”
