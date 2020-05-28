Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
MARCH 6, 2017 SANTA CLARA — Prior to Half Moon Bay’s second all-time appearance in the Central Coast Section final four, senior Addison Walling said she knew her Cougars could win it all.
It was a bold statement, considering HMB — entering the final four as the Division IV bracket’s lowest remaining seed — had never previously qualified for a championship game.
That distinction changed at Santa Clara High School as the No. 4-seed Lady Cougars (21-8 overall) captured the first CCS crown in program history, taking down No. 3 Sacred Heart Prep 56-46.
And girl, did they do it in style.
With HMB clinging to a 23-21 halftime lead, Walling led a hungry Cougars squad with an inspired effort. The senior point guard totaled a team-high 14 points, seizing the momentum while exuding an intensity that was lacking during parts of the regular season that caused the Cougars to finish in second place in the Peninsula Athletic League North Division after a pair of losses to league-champ South City.
“It was one of those where we made the momentum come to us,” HMB head coach Antonio Veloso said. “But we hit our stride halfway through league, and once we lost to South City that second time, it kind of clicked in our heads that we’ve got to do everything on our own. Nobody is going to give it to us.”
Walling wasn’t a one-woman show, but with two dynamic shots in the third quarter she put the Cougars on her shoulders.
After SHP (12-12) tied it 23-23, HMB went on a 7-0 run starting with junior Ana Cordes burying a short jumper off an assist from Carolyn Inglis. Senior forward Ally Longaker followed with an assist to Inglis, who drilled a 3. Then Walling went to town.
With the most colorful high-top kicks on the court, Walling danced through two defenders for an underhand finish at the cylinder. After SHP closed it to 30-25, Walling then capped a 10-0 run with a commanding touch on a running baseline jumper.
Just as key to her shooting was Walling’s role in breaking the swarming full-press of SHP. In the second quarter, HMB didn’t produce its first field-goal attempt of the period until the halfway mark. The Cougars ultimately shot 1 for 7 in the quarter, committing eight turnovers, mostly a cause of the trapping Gators.
HMB switched up its inbound lineup in the second half, however. Instead of Walling throwing the ball in, she moved onto the court to take the inbound pass and set the Cougars in motion.
“That was the biggest change from the first to the second half,” Veloso said. “That was actually the only change we talked about in this locker room.”
HMB shot 47.6 percent from the field, including 9 of 15 in a red-hot first quarter, then 8 of 13 in the third. Longaker added 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds. Inglis and senior forward Siobhan Calhoun each scored six points, while Cordes totaled five.
HMB got a big third-quarter boost from its bench though. Junior guard Makenna Colucci totaled seven points, while junior guard Katherine Dioli produced four.
“That second group that comes in, they just play with a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm,” Veloso said.
And Veloso credited Dioli for her chops on advancing through the SHP press.
“I tell you what, today, if she didn’t break the press like she did and pass those balls, I don’t think it’s the same thing,” Veloso said. “She did a great job.”
SHP ran a balanced offense as well. Junior guard Grace Battles scored a game-high 15 points, while junior Tatum Angotti totaled nine, senior Natalie Zimits and freshman Denise Stine scored six apiece, while Lagi Pakola (four), sophomore Zoe Zaharias (three) and freshman Charlotte Levison (three) all added points as well.
It was a tall order for SHP to return to the CCS championship this year, after winning the Division IV title last season, due to the graduation of standout point guard Riley Hemm. With a majority underclassman roster and just two seniors this season, however, the Gators avoided what seemed destined as a rebuilding year at the outset.
“We lost a lot last year, and to be able to rebound and come back — they just don’t understand [how special that is] right now,” SHP head coach Melanie Murphy said. “They’re upset. They’re down. But the positive is we get to move on (to the Nor Cal tournament).”
