Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
JAN. 31, 2011 — Adrenaline and excitement are tricky things in sports — they can be great for the most part, but the best players and teams are the ones that know how to control them before they do more harm than good.
Take the College of San Mateo softball team for instance. The 2011 version of Nicole Borg’s squad began the season with a horrific first inning against visiting College of the Sequoias.
The Bulldogs committed three errors and gave up three runs in a half inning that seemed to last forever and a rowdy Giants squad smelled upset.
“I think first game jitters will get you (every time),” Borg said. “We made three errors in the first inning, gave up three runs and you can’t do that. Luckily for us we were able to make mistakes and still pull it out.”
Great teams usually do.
CSM scored 10 runs after that ugly top of the first before surrendering four in the 7th inning to win their season-opener 10-7 behind a 6 1/3 innings effort by Callie Pacheco (Half Moon Bay).
Reigning Coast Conference Player of the Year Alyssa Jepsen (Notre Dame-Belmont), Vika Kafoa (Capuchino) and Trish Malispina (Burlingame) all went deep for the Bulldogs. Ashley Rincon (Sequoia) came in to get the final two outs for CSM.
It wasn’t the cleanest of starts for the Bulldogs. The Giants Kayla Barber doubled with one out to get things going for Sequoias followed by a Mackenzie Mendonca single to right that produced the first error of the year allowing the runners to advance an extra 60 feet and give Sequoias the early lead. That error was followed by another one, a wild throw to first by Danielle Brenner (South San Francisco) that plated another run. Sequoias would get one more on a single by Lauren Crow with still just one down. Pacheco calmed down from there as she picked up the final two outs to get the CSM bats up with a three-run deficit to overcome.
“I just took my time,” Pacheco said about settling down after the first inning madness. “We all talked about it in the dugout, it’s like, we’re not nervous we’re just finally excited there was a game. So let’s calm down, it’s just like practice, here we go.”
Here we go indeed. The Bulldogs went right to work. Jepsen drew a walk to start the top but was thrown out trying to steal. After a pop-up to first, Brenner atoned for her mistake by roping a double off the wall. She was driven in five pitches later when Lindsay Handy (Hillsdale) lined a RBI single to center. Pacheco followed with a walk and Kafoa found herself at first on a Giants error. Handy would come to score during a Justina Luna at-bat that involved an illegal pitch by Crow, giving the CSM runners an extra 60 feet.
Pacheco and the rest of the CSM defense had a quiet top of the second -- a sign that things were back to normal and the Bulldogs stayed hot at the plate.
Annabel Hertz led the inning off with a single and was sacrificed into scoring position by Morgan Elkins (Carlmont). Hertz then got to the third on another illegal pitch by the Sequoias. Three pitches later Hertz would score on a Jepsen’s first home run of the 2011 season, a shot over the left centerfield wall that gave the Bulldogs a lead they would not relinquish.
Kafoa’s home run came in the next inning and was probably more impressive than Jepsen’s considering it was an opposite field blast by the left-handed hitting utility player -- the homer gave the Bulldogs a 5-3 lead. The CSM freshman and their success at the plate was a great sign for Borg.
“Offensively our freshmen have really stepped it up,” she said. “They’re filling the roles of the sophomores that left last year. I think our freshmen are really the key to our success because if you lose a class of great hitters you want to make sure you gain one.”
Pacheco kept rolling for the CSM, never finding herself in any legitimate danger until the top of the 7th inning.
But that came after the Bulldogs gave their pitcher all the insurance she would need in the bottom half of the 6th. With one out, CSM reeled off six hits and four runs, highlighted by a soaring home run off the bat of Malispina, another freshman that plated herself and Hertz -- the Bulldogs pounded out 14 hits in Saturday’s game.
It appeared that Pacheco ran out of steam in the 7th. She gave a walk and back-to-back singles that loaded the bases for the Giants. After a line-out to short, Jennifer Pecada launched a grand slam to left-center field to make it 10-7, marking the end of Pacheco’s day.
Despite the home run, Borg was pleased with her pitcher’s performance. “That’s huge for Callie,” Borg said of Pacheco’s ability to pitch well despite the shaky start behind her. “It’s a great game to build her confidence. She was able to bounce back from that first inning. For any pitcher that’s huge. If your defense isn’t playing behind you, it’s really hard to trust your pitches and keep going with it. She hung that last pitch. The nice thing is we have Ashley to back her up.”
“It’s positive, yes,” Borg said of the win. “When you make mistakes and you win, it’s a little bit easier to learn from it and to talk about it. Win or lose, anytime you makes mistakes, good teams bounce back and they fix it. That’s the key for us. We have to make sure we don’t make those mistakes.”
