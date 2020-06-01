Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
MAY 2, 2013 — While the Peninsula Athletic League boys’ golf champion was not involved in much drama, there was plenty of action going on around him on Day 2 of the PAL Boys’ Golf Championships at Green Hills Country Club in Millbrae Wednesday.
Burlingame’s Jeff Carney fired a 1-over 73 to clinch the individual title, carding a two-round score of 152. The junior admitted he had an up-and-down regular season, but knew he had a chance at winning the individual crown.
“It’s something I definitely wanted to get done,” Carney said. “I struggled a bit during the regular season and was still struggling now, but it came around.”
Carney shot a 79 during the first round at Shoreline Golf Course Tuesday, putting him two shots behind Menlo-Atherton’s Matt Tinyo going into Wednesday’s round at Green Hills. Carney is fairly well acquainted with Green Hills’ picturesque yet challenging tract, having been a former member. He believed his familiarity with the course helped him on the final day.
“I only play it once or twice a year, but I still know the course,” Carney said, who shot a 5-under 67 a couple years ago. “The toughest part are the greens … the greens are really undulating. If you can get on the green, you’re not guaranteed a par.
“I was hitting a lot of greens.”
Carney’s round got off to a dubious start as he bogeyed the first hole. But he settled down with three straight pars before coming away with a birdie at No. 5.
“The fifth hole is a real tough hole,” Carney said.
He parred another string of holes before moving to 1-under with a birdie at No. 10, but he gave that stroke back with a bogey at 13. He dropped a couple of strokes with a double bogey at 15, but he birdied 16 and bogeyed 17 for his round of 73.
Carney’s round of 73 was only the second-best round of the day. The medalist was his teammate Matt Tehan, who fired an even-par 72 and finished in third place. Tehan was involved in one of three playoffs on the day — two of which determined the top-10 finishers and a medal. Tehan and Mills’ Alex Tinsay-Roxas finished with identical scores of 155, forcing a sudden-death playoff for second place which lasted only one hole as Tinsay-Roxas birdied hole No. 1.
The other playoff was for the 10th and final medal position between Mills’ Johnathan Chang and Terra Nova’s Brian Balopoulos, with Balopoulos also needing just one playoff hole to claim the final medal spot.
There was one more playoff that never happened, however, and there was a lot more riding on it than the other two. Tinyo and Aragon freshman Carter Walling finished in a tie for seventh place with 164s, but more importantly, one of those two would receive the last of five Central Coast Section qualifying spots.
Unfortunately, Walling backed into the CCS spot after Tinyo, frustrated with his second round of 87, jumped in his car and left before the rest of the field finished. The M-A coach and tournament coordinator Erik Anderson, who is also the Mills coach, decided Tinyo had until the final foursome came off the 18th green to participate in the playoff. When Tinyo was a no-show, Walling was awarded the CCS spot.
Walling will take it however he can get it.
“I’m pretty happy,” Walling said. “I didn’t think I had the best shot (at qualifying for CCS). I was happy to get the spot.
“I’ll take this. It would have been fine if I played him (in a playoff). I was feeling pretty confident.”
The other CCS qualifiers are: Tinsay-Roxas, Terra Nova’s Andrew Frater, Hillsdale’s Jeremy Sanchez and Woodside’s Stefan Touhey. In addition, the Carlmont and Burlingame teams also qualified for CCS. The two tied for the regular-season title with records of 10-2, but the Scots got the first automatic CCS berth based on a tiebreaker. Burlingame then went out and won the PAL team qualifying tournament to lock the league’s second CCS spot.
