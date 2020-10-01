Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
JAN. 24, 2007 — At this point, the dominance of Carlmont's girls' soccer team is all in the head of Burlingame. That is the only way to explain the Scots' continued mastery over the Panthers.
The Panthers have just as much talent and are just as strong as the Scots but they just cannot beat them. Tuesday was just the latest chapter as Carlmont defeated Burlingame 2-0 to put a death grip on its eighth straight Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division title with five games to play in the league season.
"We dominated the game. What are you going to do?" said Burlingame coach Philip DeRosa. "I'm not going to fault my girls. They played great."
Just like the first time these two teams met, a 1-0 Carlmont win Dec. 14, Burlingame (6-3 Bay Division, 12-3-2 overall) dominated possession and opportunities in the first half but failed to convert.
"What went through my mind was, 'Here we go again,'" DeRosa said. "We had to put those in. Put those in, the whole game is different."
Time and again Burlingame beat the Carlmont defense, sent perfect crosses into the penalty box only to see the finish botched. Midfielder Kaitlyn Morales started the onslaught with a nice juggling run down the sideline. Her cross bounced around in the box. The Panthers had a couple cracks at the goal but Carlmont eventually cleared the ball off the goal line.
Jennifer Haggarty had a nightmare game. Twice a cross was right at her feet in front of the goal. Neither time could she get off a shot.
Katie Webb added to the Panthers' frustration when her shot clanged off the crossbar. Marie Torres was a threat with her head on every one of the Panthers' four, first-half corner kicks.
Despite all the hard work, Burlingame had nothing to show for it.
"How did they miss?" Carlmont coach Jim Kelly asked. "Maybe the soccer gods weren't with them today."
Apparently not. In fact, it seems the Scots had a direct line to those soccer gods because despite being outplayed in the first half, Carlmont enjoyed a 1-0 lead at halftime, thanks to the hustling play of Alli Bernard. With about five minutes to play in the first half, Alyssa Barnhart popped a ball from the sideline into the Burlingame penalty box. The ball bounced over the defender's head, allowing Bernard to get around her and poke the ball over the charging goalkeeper's head and just under the crossbar for the goal.
"Basically, it's, 'Alli, go in the game, make something happen," Kelly said. "That was inspirational."
For Burlingame, it was just the latest of bad breaks that seem to plague the Panthers against the Scots.
"We just have not had [the ball] bounce our way against Carlmont," DeRosa said. "Bottom line, we're just unlucky."
The second half saw the Carlmont defense lock down Burlingame's attack. The Panthers still had some chances, but they were further away from the goal and less dangerous. The Panthers stopped trying to build through the midfield with Morales and Adriana Ortiz -- who was responsible for the team's first-half success. Instead, Burlingame opted for a more direct approach, sending long, through ball over the top of the Carlmont defense.
Unfortunately, that plays right into the hands of Carlmont sweeper Maggie Harrelson, who was there every time to clear balls out.
Carlmont was trying to nurse its 1-0 lead late in the game by just possessing the ball and knocking it around.
Until Theresa Cornwell channeled former Carlmont standout Mara Fintzi. Using some of the same skills she learned from Fintzi, the Daily Journal's 2005 Female Soccer Player of the Year, Cornwell scored what was arguably the goal of the year. She took a pass 40 yards out from Kelly Cunningham, turned, and ran right at the Burlingame defense. One touch put her in space as she raced between two Panther defenders. Cornwell carried the ball to the top of the box where she slalomed around two more defenders to set up a one-on-one with the Burlingame goalkeeper. As the keeper charged off her line, Cornwell slotted a shot past the goalie and just inside the left post to put Carlmont up 2-0 with about 10 minutes left to play.
When it was mentioned to Kelly that Cornwell looked like Fintzi on the goal, he responded: "She tries so hard to live up to Mara (and what she did at Carlmont)," he said. "Maybe I can attribute it to the fact that 50 percent of our practices is (spent) finishing."
