Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
Sept. 25, 2010 — Only three weeks into the football season and the Capuchino team has already endured a season’s worth of emotional ups and downs.
After having their season opener postponed because of the gas-line tragedy, the Mustangs suffered a heart-breaking loss in an offensive shootout last week.
Friday, however, the Mustangs pulled out a heart-stopping 14-12 win over visiting Mt. Eden-Hayward. It was a defensive struggle that was not decided until the final minutes when Capuchino backup quarterback Enrico Zermeno muscled his way over the goal line from inches away with 2:11 to play for the game-winning score.
The Capuchino defense did the rest, stopping the Monarchs on downs, bringing Zermeno back on the field for two kneel-downs to run out the clock.
“[We’ve had] back-to-back barnburners,” said first-year Capuchino coach Jordan Seiden. “We survived.”
It’s an apt description considering Capuchino (1-1) turned the ball over five times — including a fumble at the Mt. Eden 2-yard line. The Mustangs also lost starting quarterback John Bacchi to a knee injury midway through the third quarter and most — if not all — their starters play both ways.
Yet somehow, someway, the Mustangs pulled out the win. They were aided greatly by the Monarchs’ propensity to shoot themselves in the foot in the form of 11 penalties for 115 yards. They turned the ball over twice themselves, none larger than a fumble recovered by Capuchino’s Xavier Collins, which preceded Zermeno’s touchdown.
A week after the Capuchino offense put up 36 points in a four-point loss, it was the defense’s turn to shine Friday against the Monarchs. Capuchino (1-1) did a good job of stopping Mt. Eden’s spread-option offense, allowing only 164 yards of total offense -- only 57 yards in the second half.
“We did a real good job of stopping the run,” Seiden said.
The only reason Mt. Eden led 12-8 midway through the fourth quarter was the Monarchs took advantage of two of Capuchino’s turnovers. After Mt. Eden intercepted a pass and returned to the Capuchino 25, the Monarchs needed six plays to find pay dirt—aided by a pass-interference penalty that gave them first-and-goal at the Cap 7. Johnny Gil capped the drive with a 7-yard run.
Midway through the fourth, Capuchino coughed the ball up again and, on a controversial call, Mt. Eden’s Kyle Leano was awarded a 15-yard fumble return for a score — despite protests from the Capuchino sideline that Leano’s knee was on the ground when he recovered the fumble.
That was only of several instances in which the Mustangs could have hung their heads. Instead, they went on the attack. On the ensuing kickoff, Justin Ewing brought the ball out to the 29 and 15 more yards were tacked on when he was hit late out of bounds. The Mustangs drove to Mt. Eden 2 behind the hard, inside running of Will Scott.
The Capuchino fumble at the 2 with 2:25 left would have killed the hopes of most teams, but again, the Mustangs stood tall, forcing and recovering a fumble of their own which led to the winning score.
There were plenty of heroics to go around for Capuchino. Zermeno, for example, had never played quarterback until this summer and had never taken a snap in a game until Friday. When Bacchi went down, Zermeno came in and calmly and efficiently guided the Capuchino offense. Scott, who had only 20 yards rushing in the first half, rushed for 100 yards in the second and finished with 120 yards on 25 carries. Logan Soli was the Mustangs’ big-play man. He returned a first-quarter punt 28 yards to give the Mustangs excellent field position and then made a diving, tumbling catch in the end zone late in the second quarter that gave Capuchino an 8-0 lead halftime. Soli finished with six catches for 62 yards.
“We have some good players. Kids people need to watch for,” Seiden said. “This is a building team. The kids understand it’s a process. The kids have responded.
“For us to be 1-1 and we feel we could be 2-0, we feel good where we are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.