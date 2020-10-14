Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
APRIL 11, 2014 — Four years ago, tennis coach Rich de Leon was approached about starting a boys’ tennis team at Capuchino.
As Cap only had a girls’ team at the time, of which de Leon was at the helm, the veteran coach was speculative of starting a boys’ program — until, that is, he got a look at sophomore Mark Kauffman.
So, de Leon agreed to coach the upstart boys’ tennis team. Kauffman served as the No. 1 singles player for three seasons until graduating last year and was rewarded by being named to All-Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division second team as a senior.
Thursday, Cap boys’ tennis celebrated Senior Day with their second-to-last home game of the season. With eight seniors on the current squad — Adam Magni, Nate Andaya, Nathan Villavicencio, Jhon Simon, Roy Zabala, Probhjot Randhawa, Max Heikel and Miguel Salazar — seven of them have come full-circle since playing as freshmen on the inaugural team of 2011.
It has been a rough year for the Mustangs, posting a 1-11 overall record and a 1-9 record in Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division play. Their lone win came March 20 at South City.
Thursday, Cap fell to Sequoia 6-1. Only the No. 2 doubles team of Bryan Marquez and Tommy Cu — neither of whom are seniors — secured a win with a 6-2, 7-6 (7) victory.
Sequoia dominated otherwise, with No. 1 single Avery Amaya defeating Magni 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 Matt Freshmaters defeating Villavicencio 6-1, 6-3; No. 3 Jake Loveland defeating Randhawa 5-7, 6-4, (10-5); No. 4 Sebastian Gastrillo defeating Anthony Harvey 6-4, 6-3; No. 1 doubles James Delgado and Cam Courtemanche defeating Simon and Zabala 6-0, 6-3; and Sequoia No.3 doubles winning by default.
Still, de Leon credits the Cap boys for being the biggest showing in the program’s four years. And he said they don’t lack for desire, as evidenced by how they responded earlier this year when arriving to practice only to find the gates locked.
“They climb the fence,” de Leon said. “I come down here, they’re already playing. ... And if you don’t tell them to go home, they keep playing.”
