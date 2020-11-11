Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
NOV. 10, 2016 — For the first time in program history, the Burlingame girls’ volleyball team is going to the big dance.
The No. 2-seed Panthers (19-11 overall) took down No. 3 Saratoga in straight sets In the Central Coast Section Division III semifinals Wednesday night 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 at Menlo School. With the victory, Burlingame advances to its first ever CCS championship game, matching up with top-seed Aptos Saturday at Independence High School in San Jose.
“We’ve never gone this far,” Burlingame junior middle blocker Natalie Ballout said. “So we’re all super pumped.”
Ballout helped Burlingame deal a crushing victory in the semifinals. With the Panthers running their offense predominantly through the middle, Ballout scorched a career-high 18 kills. This comes on the heels of her 15-kill performance against Mills last Saturday in the CCS quarterfinals.
The Panthers have relied on their intimidating middles all season. Ballout rejoined the team after missing the opening month due to injury to fortify an already strong blocking scheme with junior Amber Moss and sophomore Melanie Pitzer.
“[Our block] is kind of consistent,” Ballout said. “If they’re not blocking, we just rely on the middle. … We really didn’t have any trouble in this game.”
Burlingame never trailed in the contest and set the tone early, opening on a 9-0 run in Game 1. With junior setter Edwena Wong at the service line, the Panthers picked apart the Saratoga serve receive, which became more problematic as the match progressed.
“It was the best start we’ve had all season,” Wong said.
Ballout racked up eight kills in the opening set but she was hardly a solo act. Burlingame scored each of its first three points via kills, distributing the ball evenly throughout the front row. Ballout scored the first point, while senior outside hitter Siobhan Healy fired off the left side to make it 2-0, then senior opposite Kyra Novitzky put down an overpass to go up 3-0.
The hit parade continued from there with Burlingame totaling 18 kills in the opening set, compared to just seven by Saratoga.
“Especially when they’re getting so many free balls,” Mauricio said. “We’ll take those all day.”
In Game 2, Burlingame generated an excellent service showcase. Wong opened the set with an ace and the Panthers would go on to total four in the set. Moss got in on the middle attack with three kills in the set; she totaled seven in the match.
“We’re fortunate to have a lot of tall, talented kids,” Burlingame head coach Nilo Mauricio said. “Even just coming into the gym, we intimidate a lot of teams.”
In Game 3, Saratoga found some rhythm on defense to prolong several rallies, including twice drawing even at 5-5 and 9-9. But Ballout responded to the final tie with back-to-back hammer kills off middle to give the Panthers the lead for good.
Now Burlingame looks ahead to Independence High School, where the team played earlier this season at a Spikefest tournament. That was during Ballout’s injury, so she did not get to play at the arena that hosts the annual CCS championship Saturday.
“I think we’re all going to work really hard,” Ballout said. “We really want this, so we’re definitely going to work our hardest.”
It has been over 20 years since Aptos last appeared in a CCS championship game. The Mariners — who posted a perfect 14-0 league record this season to win the Santa Cruz Coast League championship — have appeared in three CCS title games from 1993-95, winning the only CCS crown in program history in ’93.
By virtue of reaching the championship round, both Burlingame and Aptos automatically qualify for the Northern California tournament, starting next Wednesday.
“It’s good that even if we don’t win the next match, we still continue to play,” Wong said.
Carlmont eliminated in D-I semis
The No. 3-seed Scots (29-8) set a program record with 29 overall wins this season, but fell short of 30 after being eliminated by No. 7 Los Gatos in Wednesday’s CCS Division I semifinals 25-20, 25-17, 25-16.
Carlmont’s two Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division first-team selections led the team Wednesday, with junior outside hitter Maya McClellan totaling 12 kills and junior setter Sophie Srivastava totaling 22 assists, five digs and a block.
Los Gatos (19-15) advances to Saturday’s CCS Division I championship game to take on top-seed Palo Alto.
SHP advances in Division IV bracket
In other action, top-seed Sacred Heart Prep downed No. 4 Half Moon Bay in four sets 25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18 in the CCS Division IV semifinals at Notre Dame-Belmont.
The Gators will meet No. 2 Monte Vista Christian in the Division IV title game, after Monte Vista took out Mercy-Burlingame in four sets 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21.
