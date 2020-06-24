Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
FEB. 25, 2018 — The Burlingame boys’ soccer team had two things going for it as it hosted unbeaten Mitty in the first round of the Central Coast Section Open Division bracket.
One, the Panthers had yet to lose at home this season. Two, they had goalkeeper Evan Glatt.
Glatt made several spectacular saves, including one on a Monarchs penalty kick, and the Burlingame offense struck for a pair of second-half goals as the Panthers stunned Mitty 2-0.
“It’s the playoffs. It brings out the best in all of us,” said the senior co-captain Glatt. “We had to step up. If we play our best, we can beat anybody.”
Glatt needed to be on top of his game because third-seeded Mitty (14-1-6) had speed and skill that sixth-seeded Burlingame (13-3-4) had seldom seen this season. Glatt, who finished with 11 saves, was forced into duty early as the Monarchs Oscar Toulet hammered a shot from the left side that Glatt easily stopped in the fourth minute. Two minutes later, Glatt made a diving punch save to thwart a Mitty give-and-go between Jay Houston and Jake Serpa. In the 17th minute, Glatt was at it again as he stoned an Owen Byrnes shot with a point-blank reaction save.
“Their speed up front was tough and Evan came up big,” Burlingame head coach Anthony Dimech said. “I told him earlier in the week we hadn’t needed him all season. Our defense had done a good job of not giving up too many opportunities. But [this] might be the game we need you. No one knows what you’ve got.”
Burlingame, however, was not simply bunkering and absorbing Mitty’s assaults. The Panthers gave as good as they got as they quickly tried to counter the Monarchs any chance they got. Burlingame’s Jared Johnson showed early the Panthers were not just happy to be there as he rifled a shot just over the top of the goal from 35 yards out in the second minute. A minute later, a Liam Griffin half-volley attempt went wide. A Gabe Hyman attempt also went wide, but the Panthers were showing there was no fear of the Monarchs.
Hyman’s work rate and skill up top, coupled with strong midfield play from Kai Galia, forced the Mitty defense to stay honest and hang back to defend, instead of pushing up into the attack.
“They couldn’t handle Gabe up front,” Dimech said. “I told him to keep working. He was tough.”
The first half was spent with both teams running at the other, but neither could solve the others defense or goalkeeping. Mitty’s bid for a goal in the 33rd minute was thwarted once again by Glatt. Mitty’s Josh Robertson, the best player on the field, slalomed through four Burlingame defenders and broke on goal, only to see Glatt come up with a kick save to keep the game scoreless at half.
Despite being outshot 10-5 in the first 40 minutes, with Glatt making six saves, Dimech liked what he saw from his squad.
“We were confident at halftime,” Dimech said.
That confidence resulted in the game’s first goal just three minutes into the second half. Galia triggered the strike by sending a corner kick cross to the far right post where defender Marcus Lau, who rose up and nodded the ball back to the middle of the Mitty penalty box. He found Gunnar Hansen, who hit the ball on the half-volley and into the far left corner of the net for a 1-0 Burlingame lead.
The Panthers then doubled the score five minutes later. Burlingame booted a clearance ball out of its defensive end toward midfield. Hyman, who was bracketed by a pair of Mitty defenders, split them, chased down the long ball and beat the goalkeeper on a breakaway for a quick 2-0 advantage.
Then it was “Glatt Time” once again. After coming up with another reaction save that jump-started the counterattack that resulted in Hyman’s goal, Glatt had to stare down a penalty kick after the referee called the Panthers for a handball in the penalty box on a Mitty corner kick in the 50th minute. Mitty’s Houston stepped up to take the spot kick and picked out the right corner.
Glatt read the play, dove to his left and punched the ball clear to maintain the Panthers’ two-goal lead.
“PKs are my favorite things. I live for PKs,” Glatt said. “I eat them up.”
It would be the last serious chance at a goal for the Monarchs, who spent the rest of the game pushing, but coming up empty.
“We got our chances and we buried them,” Dimech said.
With the win, the Panthers advance to an Open Division semifinal game at Milpitas High School where they will meet No. 2 Alisal (15-1-4). The Spartans beat No. 7 Los Altos 2-1 in overtime.
“It’s our first time in the Open. We’ve played well all season,” Dimech said. “It’s for them (the players) now. It’s up to the guys. We want to represent our school and the PAL.”
