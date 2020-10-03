Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
NOV. 20, 2006 FELTON — Saturday was quite an adventure for Burlingame place kicker Landis Nasser.
The junior converted only 1 of 4 kicking attempts during the Panthers’ Central Coast Section Small School Division playoff opener against San Lorenzo Valley.
The last kick is all that matters to Nasser and Burlingame Panthers. His point-after attempt with 35 seconds left was the difference in Burlingame’s improbable 27-26 win over the Cougars. The Panthers rallied from an 18-point, fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Cougars Saturday in Felton in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
"I had to stick it through,” Nasser said.
The win moves Burlingame into the Small School Division semifinals against top-seeded Seaside next week, a 62-12 winner over King City Friday night. The Panthers beat Seaside in the championship game two years ago on a last-play touchdown. The Panthers will get another shot at Seaside next weekend, which is just fine with Burlingame coach John Philipopoulos.
"I definitely didn’t want to go back to school and collect uniforms,” Philipopoulos said. "I want to go home and enjoy my [weekend].”
He got to do precisely that as Burlingame (6-5) scored three touchdowns in the final 6:44 to leave San Lorenzo Valley (4-5-2) laying face down in the grass, clutching their heads in disbelief as the final whistle blew. Aaron Serrato, who had a monster game from his defensive end position, got the ball rolling when he scooped up a San Lorenzo Valley fumble and returned it 70 yards for a score, cutting Burlingame’s deficit to 26-14.
That run capped a day that saw Serrato sack Cougar quarterback Ian McGinnis twice, including one for a first-quarter safety and a 2-0 Burlingame lead. He also had three other tackle for losses, including a sack of the Cougar punter following a bad snap.
"Good time to shine, I guess,” Serrato said.
Serrato wasn’t the only Panther defender to play well. The entire defense stepped up and held the Cougars to just 209 yards of offense. After Serrato’s fumble return, the Panther defense forced San Lorenzo Valley to punt on its next possession. Burlingame took over at midfield and wasted little time in finding the end zone again. Quarterback Drew Campbell, who finished the game with 192 yards on 12-for-21 passing, hit John Carlos in stride down the right sideline. Carlos ran away from one defender, juked another and went into the end zone for a 50-yard score.
Suddenly, Burlingame trailed by just six points, 26-20, with 4:12 left.
Burlingame forced the Cougars to punt again and took over at its own 47 with 2:05 left in the game. Following San Lorenzo Valley’s fifth sack of the game, Campbell took command. The Panthers drove to the Cougars’ 3 as Campbell connected on passes of 14, 22 and 17 yards. Jesse Butterfield capped the drive with a 3-yard plunge with 35 seconds to play to tie the game at 26.
Nasser’s first successful conversion of the game gave the Panthers its first lead since the first quarter.
"[Nasser’s] a good player,” Serrato said. "We knew he could pull it off.”
There’s no doubting that. Not only did he handle the Panthers’ kicking chores, he’s a starting defensive back who came up with a first-half interception. He also returns punts and kicks, which he did flawlessly.
Nasser’s kick meant the Burlingame coaching staff didn’t have to spend the off season wondering what went wrong. And there was plenty that went wrong Saturday. Running back Austin Degenhardt was lost to a ankle injury early in the second quarter. He didn’t return. The Panthers turned the ball over three times which resulted in 14 San Lorenzo Valley points -- including a 60-yard interception return by Clint Gorman that gave the Cougars a 26-8 lead with 9:24 left in the third quarter. The Panthers also committed 12 penalties for 85 yards.
And it seemed those penalties always came at the most inopportune time. Time and again the Panthers had a penalty that stalled a drive or kept a San Lorenzo Valley drive alive. Burlingame racked up 348 yards of offense but didn’t find a rhythm until the fourth quarter.
Burlingame drew first blood when Serrato chased down McGinnis and tossed him into the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 Burlingame lead with 7:09 to play in the first quarter.
San Lorenzo Valley responded by intercepting a Campbell pass that was returned to the Burlingame 13. Three plays later McGinnis hit tight end Julius Sosaia for a 15-yard scoring strike and a 7-2 Cougar lead.
They made it 14-2 early in the second quarter, driving 68 yards on nine plays, capped by a McGinnis-to-Kyle Morris 10-yard scoring pass.
Burlingame cut the lead to 14-8 as the Panthers drove 66 yards on eight plays. Butterfield capped the drive with a 12-yard scoring run.
San Lorenzo Valley came back with its last offensive touchdown of the game just before halftime. The drive culminated when McGinnis hit Nick Johnson on a short crossing pattern. Johnson pinballed off and through four would-be Burlingame tackles and took it into the end zone for a 31-scoring play and a 26-8 advantage at halftime.
Despite the adversity, Philipopoulos was positive the Panthers still had a shot.
"[This win] says what I’ve been saying all year -- this is an extremely tough football team,” Philipopoulos said. "I told them to play four quarters … which we haven’t done much this season. If you just keep playing, something was bound to go our way.”
