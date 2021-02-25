As high school athletics slowly returns to San Mateo County, the Daily Journal will continue to bring you the best of the 20 years of our sports coverage.
DEC. 10, 2014 — Soccer can be a cruel game. Just ask the Aragon boys’ soccer team.
Hosting Burlingame in a non-league contest in San Mateo Tuesday, the Dons had the better scoring chances and if not for several spectacular saves from Burlingame goalkeeper Jamie Ybarra, the Dons might have won the game going away.
Instead, it was the most unassuming shot of the game off the foot of Burlingame’s Josh Levitan in the second half that gave the Panthers a 1-0 win.
“I thought we played well,” said Burlingame coach Dave Siracusa. “The energy was a little lackluster.”
Burlingame had a tough time, especially in the first half, of directing shots on net, finishing with just one shot on goal in the opening 40 minutes. The Panthers did a good of building up an attack through the midfield and possessing the ball.
But once they got into the final third of the field, the Aragon defense collapsed well on them, either smothering a shot attempt or forcing long distance attempts on goal.
“We kind of run out of ideas in the final third,” Siracusa said. “If you can get to the (end) line, you have (more offensive) options.”
The Panthers turned things around offensively in the second half, finishing with seven shots, with four on goal. Several of them were of the dangerous variety.
With about 20 minutes left to play, Levitan found the ball on his foot at the top right corner of the Aragon penalty box. He sent a shot on frame and it somehow avoided all the traffic in the penalty box, glanced off the far left post and softly rolled into net.
Sharif Shibli nearly made it 2-0 for Burlingame minutes later, when his shot snuck under the Aragon goalkeeper, but rolled wide of the goal.
Aragon had a couple more golden scoring chances over the final few minutes, but could not solve Ybarra.
“Jamie was a standout, for sure,” Siracusa said. “He could be the best goalie in the [Peninsula Athletic League].”
He certainly looked it on this day as the Aragon offense tested him. Ybarra passed with flying colors, finishing with eight saves.
Aragon put the pressure on early. In just the second minute of the game, Ricardo Villasenor won a ball in the midfield, won a 50-50 challenge and found space at the top of the Burlingame penalty to let loose with a shot that rolled just wide.
Ricardo Diaz was threading pinpoint passes from his center midfield spot, finding the likes of Villasenor, Edwin Sazo and Alejandro Carrillo and springing them into dangerous situations.
The Dons just lacked that finishing touch.
The Panthers, however, started to take away Diaz as the game wore on and he was less effective after the early barrage.
Diaz, a sophomore, was also rotated out of the game on several occasions as well as Aragon coach Greg Markoulakis continued to tinker with his lineup.
“We have a rotation of five in the central midfield and all five will be extremely involved (this season),” Markoulakis said.
Late in the first half, Ybarra made his first big save of the game, pushing aside a shot from Michael Lantheir from 20 yards out in stoppage time.
Villasenor was denied again in the opening minute of the second half when Ybarra parried away a shot, and again minutes later when Sazo found Villasenor alone in front of the goal. But he scuffed his shot and it was easily saved.
That was the theme of the game for the Dons — excellent scoring chances turned aside by Ybarra.
“We’re growing. It’s a discovery period for us,” Markoulakis said. “There were a couple times we didn’t finish and they got a little deflated. We are having a hard time with the emotional and mental (part of the game).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.