Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
DEC. 12, 2009 — The Burlingame High boys’ basketball team needed to stop the bleeding.
It was late in the third quarter and the Panthers had watched a 13-point lead all but evaporate in a mishap of errors and sloppy play. Burlingame needed someone — anyone — to provide a lift.
Enter Kyle Shaffer. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior center scored 7 points in a 44-second span to give the Panthers everything it would need in their 45-36 win over Palo Alto on Friday in the championship game of the Burlingame Lions Club tournament.
“It’s a huge win because we got Serra coming up (next Friday), and we need to play a good team to prepare for them,” said Shaffer, who finished with 14 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. “Palo Alto was a real good test, and we knew if we wanted to beat them we would have to come with some serious passion.”
Burlingame improved to 5-1 in winning its tournament for the second straight year and ninth time overall. The Panthers’ big men led the way again. In addition to Shaffer’s heroics, tournament MVP Rodrigo Puliceno had 15 points and eight rebounds.
But it was Shaffer who lit a spark under a Burlingame team when it desperately needed one. Palo Alto (4-2) had cut its deficit to two points, 24-22, with 1 minute, 17 seconds left in the third quarter. At that point, the Panthers had committed nine turnovers in the quarter alone and scored just two points.
After playing well in the first half, Burlingame suddenly got sloppy against the Vikings’ full-court pressure. But just when things were getting dicey, Shaffer stepped right in. He made a layup to stop Palo Alto’s 7-0 run, then grabbed a loose ball before aggressively driving to the basket for another layup.
Shaffer was fouled on the play and made the free throw to push Burlingame’s lead back up to seven. After a Palo Alto turnover, Shaffer completed his personal 7-0 run with a nice spinning 6-foot jumper from the right baseline with 23 seconds left in the quarter. The Panthers were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.
“When we got down, we weren’t playing with the same passion,” Shaffer said. “I wanted to step up and be a leader, and I think I did that. I tried to get my teammates riled up because it seems like we play our best when we come out with a lot of energy.”
It was an impressive victory for Burlingame, which was playing a Palo Alto team that had whipped Mills and Aragon en route to the title game. But the Panthers proved to be an entirely different animal, as their defense simply smothered the Vikings from the opening tip.
The first quarter was a defensive grudge match, and as such, it was a low-scoring affair. The Vikings led 6-5 with 52 seconds left in the opening period before Shaffer scored on a leaner from close range to give the Panthers the lead for good. Burlingame led by as many as 13 before Palo Alto went on its run in the third.
Then Shaffer took over, and the Panthers were on their way to another win. Burlingame went undefeated on its home court last year and Shaffer said it’s a source of pride for all the players involved.
“There’s nothing better than winning on your home floor,” he said. “It’s a pride thing and something we all fight for.”
Burlingame certainly showed a little more verve and fight against Palo Alto than it did in a semifinal win over Los Altos. Despite some erratic play at times, the Panthers improved in every facet of the game. They even hit four 3-pointers — all in the first half — showing they just might have some outside shooting to hurt the opposition.
They’re going to have to hit their perimeter shots because teams are going to sag defensively on Puliceno and Shaffer — Burlingame’s strengths — for the remainder of the season. While the posts did the bulk of the scoring, the Panthers received solid play from Zac Grotz and Andrew Carmine.
For the second straight game, Burlingame shot well. A night after shooting 49 percent from the field, the Panthers finished 17 for 38 (44.7 percent) from the floor.
NOTES: Grotz, Puliceno and Shaffer were named to the all-tournament team, along with Palo Alto’s Davante Adams and Joseph Lin, Riordan’s Ivan Dorsey, Darryl Wong from Mills and Spencer Wells from Los Altos.
