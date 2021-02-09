Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
March 9, 2010 — To be a champion, a soccer team needs plenty of things: A striker with a nose for the goal, a midfield that can control the flow of the game and distribute the ball, as well as a strong defense. A championship soccer team also needs unselfish players to step up and fill in where needed.
For the Aragon girls' soccer team, that player would be Rachel Bradley-Haas. The senior striker was pressed into defensive stopper duty in the semifinals and finals of the Central Coast Section Division II tournament. Not only did Bradley-Haas handle the change seamlessly, she also played both stopper and striker in the championship game against Presentation. When the Dons fell behind 2-1 after the first overtime, Bradley-Haas abandoned the stopper position, moved back to striker and promptly scored the game-tying goal that gave the Dons a co-championship and the first CCS soccer title of any kind in school history.
For her efforts, Bradley-Haas is this week's Daily Journal Athlete of the Week.
"What was so neat was how well she played (as stopper). She was very physical. She marked up well," said Aragon coach Will Colglazier. "She played the stopper the whole game, except the last 10 minutes. We needed a goal and guess who got the goal?"
Bradley-Haas didn't need to be talked into making the change. Colglazier said as he was carrying injured defender Nicole Rodick off the field in the semifinals against Los Gatos — the second defender to get hurt during a five-minute span — he was quickly searching his mental Rolodex for a replacement. Before he could make a decision, Bradley-Haas offered to drop back and help the defense.
"I knew someone needed to step up," Bradley-Haas said. "I had the most time playing defense. I was going to give everything I had. I wasn't going to let [Colglazier] make the decision.
"I just felt since I play forward, I would know how to play against a forward. I know where to be and to get in their heads."
Once she made the move to stopper, it was as if she has played the position her whole life. With the help of the rest of her defensive mates, who at times would direct her where to go, Bradley-Haas made her mark as a defender.
"She's good in the air," Colglazier said. "She doesn't shy away from any player."
Bradley-Haas is used to being moved around on the soccer field. She plays striker for the Dons, but is an outside midfielder for her club team. It was during the club season that she gained experience playing defense, as she served as the sweeper for her club team three or four years ago.
"I've probably played everywhere," Bradley-Haas said. "I've been one of those players who coaches put wherever they need me."
In the last 10-minute overtime period of the championship game, Colglazier needed Bradley-Haas to move back into the attack as the Dons attempted to overcome a 2-1 deficit. After the initial impulse to drop back on defense, Bradley-Haas scored the game-tying goal. Taking a short corner from Melissa Woo, Bradley-Haas turned and fired a shot on frame, willing the ball to somehow, some way, find the back of the net.
The soccer gods were smiling on Bradley-Haas and the Dons Saturday. With Caity Winterbottom stationed on the near post, she let the ball roll through her legs. Because of her position, Winterbottom screened the Presentation goalkeeper and everyone in attendance was stunned when the ball rolled into the far right corner of the net.
"After the first overtime, I said, 'We're not going to lose this game. We need to move someone up.' I didn't necessarily say it was me," Bradley-Haas said. "I was really nervous (on the corner kick), but I just put it on frame and (believed) someone would deflect it. That was my mental aspect: Just get that goal and get it done."
Just as important as her play was Bradley-Haas' impact on the team while preparing for the championship game. Colglazier said she was not focused on the result — winning — but rather on the process of preparing to play in the championship game.
"What's been really special about her in this stretch run is her sense of maturity and keeping things in perspective. She wasn't out there in practice saying, 'We have to win.' She was saying, 'Hey, this is supposed to be fun,'" Colglazier said. "She didn't have a captain's armband on, but she really acted like one."
