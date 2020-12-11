Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
JAN. 26, 2016 — The Aragon wrestling team had a chance to clinch the Peninsula Athletic League’s Ocean Division title with two wins at the dual quad meet at Burlingame Thursday evening.
Not that it would be easy. Aragon, which came into the meet with a perfect 4-0 record, first faced Oceana 3-1 and then had a showdown with a 3-0 Burlingame squad.
By the time the final match was finished, the entire landscape of the Ocean Division standings was thrown into upheaval. The Dons lost to both Oceana and Burlingame to fall to third place in the standings.
Which is where they will finish because they have a bye next week.
Instead, Oceana and Burlingame will battle next Thursday at San Mateo. A Panthers win would give them the outright championship. A Sharks win and there would be co-champs.
All three teams — Aragon, Burlingame and Oceana — were simply trying to get through the night unscathed.
“I knew it would be tough,” said Aragon coach Carlo Altamirano.
After losing 48-33 to Oceana, the Dons had to turn right around and take on their toughest match of the season — Burlingame, which defeated Menlo-Atherton 51-30 in its first match of the night.
The Panthers started the match with a 12-point deficit, having to forfeit at 108 and 115. But they rallied with a vengeance. Arturo Molina got a first-round pin at 122 to cut the Aragon lead in half, 12-6, but Aragon’s Diego Lopez got the points right back with a pin of his own 30 seconds into the first round of the 128-pound match.
The Panthers came right back with a pair of first-round pins: Kai Galvan needed less than a minute to win by pin at 134 and Brandon Sullivan pinned his opponent at 147 with under 30 seconds left in the first period.
Burlingame had to forfeit at 154, but then won the next two matches. Cole Friedlander won by pin at 162 with just under a minute left in the first round to put the Panthers up 30-24. Johnny Sargbah earned a tough-fought 6-4 win at 172, before Aragon’s Isaiah Martin stopped the Panthers’ run with a 10-4 win at 184 to cut Burlingame’s lead to 33-27, but the match was all but over at that point.
A pin from Aragon’s Suliasi Unga at 197 actually gave the Dons a 36-33 lead, but a pair of Aragon forfeits at 220 and heavyweight gave the win to the Panthers.
“We worked hard all week,” said Burlingame coach Eric Botelho, adding that wrestling at the Mid Cals last weekend — one of the toughest tournaments in Northern California — gave his team a boost of confidence going into this week.
“That (Mid Cals tournament) was the turning point of our season,” Botelho said. “We won some matches there. That really brought up their confidence.”
Up first for the Dons was Oceana, which came into the meet with only one league loss. The Sharks were giving away 24 points because of four forfeits, but Oceana coach Mike Tang had 12 points in his pocket in 115-pound wrestler Sandeep Singh and Josue Gazo at 147 — who are both top wrestlers in the state.
Not only would the Sharks have to win nearly every match, they needed to win by pins which equals six points.
The Sharks would go on to win seven of the nine matches contested — getting pins at 108, 115, 134, 140, 147, 154 and 162 pounds — to pull off the 48-33 victory.
“It is an upset,” Tang said. “We knew if we beat Aragon, we’d go against Burlingame for [the Ocean title].”
Tang said the key was Angel Gapuz winning by third-round pin at 108. That allowed Tang to move Singh, who normally wrestles at 108, into the 115 slot and picked up another win there by pin.
Tang said he believed Gapuz had a 50-50 shot of winning her match.
“She’s a tough girl wrestler,” Tang said.
Aragon got on the scoreboard when Mario Siquenza won by second-round pin at 122 and the Dons closed Oceana’s lead to 12-9 when Diego Lopez won his 128-pound match 10-8.
After that, it was all Oceana. Justin Ng won by second-round pin at 134, Andrew Shirokari, after taking a 7-6 lead, pinned his opponent with about a second left in the first round of his 140-pound match to give the Sharks a 24-9 lead.
Tang said that was the pivotal match.
“The 134 match was turning point,” Tang said. “We got that pin and I knew we were in control.”
The Sharks went on to win — by pin — the final two matches that were contested. Jean Pata won by fall at 154 and Matthew Zapata won by second-round pin at 162.
