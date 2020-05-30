Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
OCT. 21, 2006 — The Carlmont-Capuchino football game Friday night lived up to the pre-game hype. Both teams came in with a shot to take the lead in the Peninsula Athletic League’s Ocean Division race and the division’s lone Central Coast Section berth.
In the end, Carlmont made a few more big plays than Capuchino in a game that became an instant classic. The Scots scored the go-ahead touchdown with 42 seconds remaining and then tacked on a fumble return in the final moments for a 47-35 Carlmont win.
“I’ve never had as an emotional game as we did tonight,” said an exhausted Carlmont coach Will Jacobs.
The matchup of 1,000-yard rushers — Carlmont’s David Aknin and Capuchino’s Mitchell Alioto — was as good as advertised but in the end, they were just a chapter in a brilliant story. Carlmont (4-0 Ocean Division, 5-2 overall) took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter only to see Capuchino (3-1, 4-3) take a 35-34 lead with 4:53 left in the game. Carlmont scored twice in the final minute, however, to seal the win.
While Aknin was his usual workman-like self — he finished with 251 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries — the win was a total team effort. After Alioto’s 28-yard touchdown burst and 2-point conversion gave Capuchino a 35-34 lead late in the game, Carlmont showed what it’s made of. The Scots started their game-winning drive on its own 35 and twice converted on fourth down to keep the drive alive. Facing fourth-and-four at their own 41, quarterback Michael Turner lofted a pass to Anthony Burrell on the right sideline. As he went up for the ball, the Capuchino defensive back essentially tackled Burrell, drawing a 15-yard pass interference penalty. Later, facing fourth and 12, Turner lined up in the shotgun. The snap nearly went over his head but he knocked it down and caught it to keep the play alive. He rolled to his right and with the Mustang defense closing on him, fired a pass to Brant Nolander — his only catch of the game — for a 13-yard gain and a first down.
It was all Aknin from there. He gained 30 yards on two carries, taking the ball down to the 3. On first down, Aknin was stopped at the line of scrimmage, bounced outside to his right, stumbled and dove into the end zone for the score and a 40-35 lead.
Moments later, Chris Baumhauer scooped up a fumble and returned it 52 yards for a score. It was the Scots’ second defensive touchdown of the night. Joe Ferrari intercepted a second-quarter pass and returned it 97 yards to give Carlmont a 21-0 lead.
“I love seeing other guys step up,” Aknin said. “We have playmakers on this team and they stepped up. This would be the highlight reel of our season.”
For Capuchino, the loss marks the second year in a row the Mustangs went into a game for first place in the Ocean Division only to come up short. Last year, the Mustangs lost to Half Moon Bay in what amounted to the championship game.
“This is tough,” said Capuchino coach Adam Hyndman. “Two years in a row. I don’t like this feeling.”
He had to enjoy, however, watching his Mustangs rally from a 21-0 deficit. Carlmont took a 6-0 lead with 13 seconds left in the first quarter when Aknin broke off a 68-yard touchdown run. The Scots made it 14-0 when Turner hit Burrell in the back corner of the end zone for a score and it was 21-0 with 5:26 left in the first half on Ferrari’s interception return.
Although they were on the ropes, the Mustangs fought back. They capped a 70-yard drive with a 29-yard scoring toss from John Leday to Darren Taggart and closed to 21-14 on Alioto’s 5-yard touchdown run. It capped a one-play drive set up when Gonzalo Guerrero scooped up a fumble and returned it 42 yards to the Scots’ 5-yard line.
Carlmont got some breathing room on Aknin’s 45-yard scoring run in which he broke three tackles and ran over the Capuchino safety midway through the third quarter. Capuchino came right back, driving 80 yards in just six plays. Joe Ellis scored on a 7-yard run but the big play was Ellis’ 30-yard run down to the Carlmont 22.
Turner gave Carlmont a two-touchdown cushion on the second play of the fourth quarter when he kept the ball on a quarterback sneak, burst through the line of scrimmage and went untouched for a 26-yard scoring run.
Alioto’s 1-yard plunge got the Mustangs within seven, 34-27 before they caught a huge break. They forced a Carlmont punt on the Scots’ next possession, which traveled a measly three yards. On the next play, Alioto broke off his 28-yard touchdown run. After a timeout, the Mustangs went for 2 and the lead, which Alioto gave them, 35-34, setting up the tense final minutes. Alioto finished the game with 152 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries.
“It ended up being a great football game,” Hyndman said.
