Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
JAN. 13, 2015 — Every word Mills head coach Rick Hanson speaks about senior Marquis Adkins is a rave.
When asked what games Adkins has served as a game-changer this season, Hanson essentially replied, what games hasn’t he been one?
“I think I can do that in every game because he makes so many things happen,” Hanson said. “He’s just one of those kids that’s always around the ball.”
Adkins has been the centerpiece of a talented Vikings boys’ basketball team that has gotten off to a 10-4 start to the 2014-15 season. The 6-1 forward isn’t the atypical hoops superstar in that he isn’t a scoring machine. His season-high in scoring thus far was 17 points in a victory over Jefferson earlier this season.
In the paint, however, Adkins has been lethal.
With a 61-42 win over Burlingame, Adkins showcased his versatility in the rout. In addition to doing what he does best with 16 rebounds, he also totaled 14 points and seven assists.
In the Peninsula Athletic League South Division opener, Adkins served as the game’s most prolific scorer with 15 points in Mills’ most dramatic win of the season in a 39-38 victory at Menlo-Atherton, courtesy of a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from Brandon Matsuno. And true to Hanson’s evaluation of Adkins always being around the ball, it was Adkins who set the screen on the scripted play that gave Matsuno an open look on the 30-foot game-winning shot.
A fourth-year varsity player, Adkins has worked hard to develop many of the facets of his well-rounded game, especially his shooting. He has always been a force in the post though, an element of his game that was essential to his getting playing time even from an early age.
“When I was younger, that’s all I did was play inside and get rebounds,” Adkins said. “That’s what kept me on the floor.”
It was sheer athleticism that got Adkins to the varsity floor at Mills. A three-sports athlete, he was also the quarterback of the Vikings football team and is a first rate triple-jumper for the track-and-field team. So, Adkins wasn’t privy to a tryout for the varsity basketball team as a freshman, as he was busy finishing his first season, then as a tight end, with the frosh-soph football team.
But after beginning the 2011-12 season with the frosh-soph basketball team, it didn’t take Adkins long to earn a call-up. When Hanson saw him play at the team’s opening tournament at Marin Catholic High School, he immediately promoted the intriguing freshman.
“He played three games on the frosh-soph team and I watched one of them and I said, ‘I think this guy needs to be on varsity,’” Hanson said.
While he served as a bench player as a freshman, Adkins quickly established a starting role as a sophomore. And he has since also established himself as one of Hanson’s favorites throughout the 12th year head coach’s career.
“Marquis is very high on my list if I was to make an all-time list of kids I’ve coached,” Hanson said.
Hanson raves about Adkins’ skills as well as his intangibles. His ball-handling has become a factor on the fast break. His court awareness has become a devastator in knowing when and how to get to the hoop.
Above all though, Hanson said Adkins’ leadership qualities distinguish him as one of the most unique athletes he’s ever coached. Case in point, when Adkins joined the basketball team two weeks late into its preseason practice schedule due to the overlap from football season.
Not a problem, according to Hanson.
“He was ready to play a game the first day,” Hanson said. “There’s no lull in him.”
