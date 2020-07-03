SEPT. 12, 2015 — The Woodside football improved its record to 2-0 on the season with a 32-18 victory over Carlmont in Redwood City.
While the bottom line is a “W” or a “L,” Woodside coach Justin Andrews would like to see his team put a complete effort together.
“I can pick that (final score) apart,” Andrews said. “It’s the second week in a row we got away with a sloppy win.”
Despite mistakes throughout the game, Andrews and the Woodside fans got to see glimpses of what the Wildcats can do as a football team. Quarterback Scudder Stockwell completed 14 of 24 passes for 216 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Safety Tristan Wegman intercepted two passes, returning the first one 16 yards for a touchdown. The punt coverage team came up with a partial block of a Carlmont punt and Woodside punter Christian Granados turned a bad snap into an 18-yard gain and a first down and later boomed a punt 54 yards.
“We definitely showed flashes,” Andrews said. “(The question is) can we get it more consistently?”
Carlmont, to its credit, did not simply roll over. In the second half especially, the Scots showed they can run the ball with some authority. They controlled the clock in the third and fourth quarters, embarking on a pair of long drives, but both came up empty.
The Scots avoided the second-half shutout when Shanil Patel went over left tackle for a 2-yard score late in the fourth quarter.
“Carlmont, they came out and competed really well,” Andrews said, who, while not enjoying watching Carlmont hammer the ball on the ground, was still satisfied with the way his defense played.
“I can live with it.”
Woodside got off to a quick start. The Wildcats took the opening kickoff and on the first play from scrimmage, Stockwell hooked up with Spencer Gawle for a 51-yard gain down to the Carlmont 17-yard line. Five plays later, Marcelous Chester-Riley went into the end zone from a yard out to put Woodside up 7-0.
Carlmont (0-2) appeared to tie the score when Cutler Pons bulled his way into the end zone from three yards out. The ensuing extra point was blocked and Woodside still led 7-6.
The Scots took the lead just over a minute later. Woodside took the ensuing kickoff and set up shop at its own 35. On first down, Scudder dropped back, rolled to his right as pressure came from behind and just before he could get rid of the ball, a Carlmont defender tracked him down and stripped Stockwell of the ball. Michael How scooped it up and rumbled down to the Woodside 9-yard line. Two plays later, Patel, lining up as a “wildcat” quarterback, took the snap and weaved his way into the end zone from five yards away to put the Scots up 12-7.
The Woodside offense was forced to punt on its next possession, but that’s when the Wildcats’ defense stepped up. On Carlmont’ first play from its own 16, Woodside’s Wegman grabbed a pass thrown right to him and he ambled into the end zone from 16 yards out to put the Wildcats ahead for good, 13-12, with just over a minute to play in the first quarter.
After forcing Carlmont to punt the next time it had the ball, the Wildcats scored on a quick strike. On first down from his own 30, Stockwell dropped back and dumped a simple pass to Anthony Kastelic in the flat.
Kastelic did the rest. He picked up a couple blocks near the sideline to spring him, allowing him to race 70 yards into the end zone to put the Wildcats up 19-12.
Wegman intercepted his second pass of the first half on Carlmont next possession, returning it 22 yards down to the Scots’ 20. Six plays later, Sione Halaapiapi blasted into the end zone from a yard out to put Woodside up 26-12 at halftime.
The third quarter kind of stagnated a little bit. Carlmont kept the ball for more than five minutes on the first drive of the third quarter, but moved the ball from its own 28 to the Woodside 40 before turning the ball over on downs. Woodside was forced to punt on its first possession of the third quarter, but the Wildcats got the ball right back when they pounced on a Carlmont fumble at the Scots’ 22. After gaining a first down thanks to a pass interference penalty, Stockwell hooked up with Cameron Ashmead for an 11-yard touchdown pass to put Woodside up 32-12.
Patel’s score with just over two minutes to play pulled the Scots closer, but there would be no miracle finish.
“When we’re clicking, we can be pretty explosive,” Andrews said. “the ceiling is still high. We haven’t played nearly as well as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.