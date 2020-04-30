Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
APRIL 13, 2018 — These kids of the Redwood City Señors Softball Club give a whole new meaning to the moniker the boys of summer.
Every Thursday morning, these boys, and girls, of summer — a coed group of 40 or so players, 50 years old and over — gather at Red Morton Park to engage in the only organized softball league of its kind in San Mateo County. And they certainly bring their game.
The daytime league, founded in the mid-1980s, is a ballers’ league, no doubt. Even the league’s oldest player, Richard St. Denny, can still get ’er done, turning in web-gems in the field, and putting a charge into the ball at the plate.
In a postgame picnic Thursday afternoon, the Redwood City Señors celebrated St. Denny’s birthday. The longtime San Franciscan turned 94 on March 26. And the versatile athlete, who discovered an affinity for baseball growing up in Syracuse, New York, has no intention of slowing down.
“I love it,” St. Denny said. “I’m lucky I can still run. I’m not as fast as I used to be but I am still doing it.”
Softball Thursdays are only a drop in the bucket for St. Denny, who stays as active as many an amateur athlete considered in one’s prime. At 94, he still keeps a busy schedule of playing a sport every weekday. On the golf links, Monday through Wednesday, he averages two 9-hole rounds and one 18-hole round per week. And after his weekly Thursday softball game, he winds down the week by bowling in the Nevada Mixers senior league at Classic Bowling Center in Daly City, where he holds a 151 real average.
“When you’re as old as I am, you do a lot of different things,” St. Denny said. “[Softball] and golf, I like them the best.”
With many of the Redwood City Señors having physical limitations, not everyone has to engage in all elements of the game. For instance, many batters use designated runners. But not St. Denny. He insists on hitting, running and fielding.
“Incredible energy,” said Jerry Marsh, 77, of St. Denny. “And not only does he play, he plays with some prowess.”
Marsh, a longtime player-manager who has endured two knee replacements, quickly put St. Denny’s athleticism into context.
“I don’t even run,” Marsh said.
“Guys like this,” said Carl Woodruff, 72, while embracing St. Denny, “my hero.”
In the field
And St. Denny plays the most mobile position in the field. The league utilizes 11 defensive players per team, with a pitcher, catcher, four infielders, four outfielders and St. Denny’s position of rover.
With the rover position, St. Denny is constantly shifting all over the zone between the infield and outfield depending on the tendencies of the hitter at the plate. Sure, Major League Baseball teams in recent years have adapted to use more complex scouting reports to align defensive shifts from batter to batter. For St. Denny, however, this is old hat.
On every player, St. Denny has got a book — well, not literally, he is just expertly acquainted with every batting swing in the league — and this is really saying something, seeing as he plays against a new team every week. The league does not use permanent teams. Instead, they pick new teams each week depending on how many players show up on a given day.
Some days they have as few as two teams, and go head to head in a nine-inning game. Some days they have enough players for four teams, and can play two head-to-head games concurrently. Then there are days like last Thursday when 35 players reported to play, enough for three teams. In this case, they play one three-team game, with squads rotating through a seven-inning contest.
On this day, St. Denny’s team won by a final score of 11-7-4. Not that the final score is the point for many of the players, who — competitive or not — are mostly in it to keep active and for the camaraderie.
“We do keep score, though,” Hiroshi Tarumi said, “because you’ve got to have a score.”
Early life
St. Denny is a lifer on the diamond. He began playing recreationally as a kid in Syracuse, New York — and was excited when the Syracuse Sky Chiefs debuted as a minor league team in 1934 — and baseball quickly proved the only sport in which someone with his skill set could excel.
“I would say [my favorite sport] was baseball,” St. Denny said. “We didn’t have bowling at that time and I was too short for basketball, and was too light for football. But one thing was I was the fastest guy in the neighborhood.”
St. Denny did get an early introduction to bowling, albeit not as a bowler. When he was 16, he began working as a pin stacker at a bowling alley in Cheektowaga, New York, earning from 5 cents to 10 cents per game.
It was during World War II that St. Denny got serious about the game of softball. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and starting in ’44 was stationed in the Mediterranean Theater of Operations and was central to Naples, Italy. Working as a staff control clerk, he traveled to various cities, including Rome, specifically to play softball.
Still got it
After the war, St. Denny worked in the private sector in New York and Massachusetts and relocated to San Francisco in 1986. He didn’t resume playing softball until 1995 after hearing about the Redwood City Señors from a friend while playing golf in Malaysia.
Now he is the league’s ranking veteran. The next oldest active player in the league is Larry Gotelli at age 83. But St. Denny still holds true to the talent that helped him excel at the sport as a youth.
“Nothing got by me,” St. Denny said. “And if it got hit in the air, I got it.”
And, quite routinely, the kid still does.
