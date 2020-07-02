JAN. 22, 2011 — For the second game in a row, the Terra Nova girls’ basketball team was pushed to the brink.
And for the second straight game, the Tigers responded by holding off their opponents down the stretch. After holding on for a 52-45 win over San Mateo Tuesday, Terra Nova completed its sweep of Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division teams this week with a 51-46 victory over host Mills Friday night.
“Right now, we’re getting everybody’s best (shot),” said Terra Nova coach Kareem Summerville. “Everybody wants to be in our shoes. But we’re staying humble. They know can get beat by anybody.”
While Terra Nova (4-0 PAL Bay, 13-4 overall) — the reigning Bay Division and PAL tournament champs — is known mainly for point guard Terilyn Moe and shooting Ivonne Cook-Taylor, teams can’t sleep on wing player Jayzyl Tauala, who has had a quiet season.
Until Friday night. While Mills (2-2, 11-6) kept Moe and Cook-Taylor is relative check — the two combined for 19 points — the Vikings had no answer for Tauala, who beat the Vikings both inside and outside. She set the tone early by hitting the Tigers’ first two baskets of the game and she stayed in the zone the entire game, finishing with a game-high 23 points.
“[Tauala] came up with some big shots tonight,” Summerville said.
The same could not be said of Mills. The Vikings executed well on offense and played well defensively — forcing 10 Terra Nova turnovers and coming up with 13 steals — they just could not put the ball in the basket when they needed it the most.
Mills trailed the entire game, but never fell behind by more than 10 points. Each time it appeared the Vikings were going to go down big, they would go on a mini-run. Several times they were within six points of the Tigers — and even cut it to a four-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter — but they could not get over the hump.
“I thought we did a good job,” said Mills coach Dave Matsu. “I thought we did a good job of executing. We missed a lot of two footers.”
The Vikings were led by point guard Kristen Lastofka’s 13 points, while center Lexi Chierici chipped in with 11.
The first quarter was a game of runs. With the scored tied at 6, Terra Nova scored the next seven points, only to see Mills respond with a 7-0 run of its own as the first quarter finished tied at 15.
In the second quarter, the Tigers built a lead they would never relinquish. They out-scored the Vikings 10-2 to open the quarter and open up a 25-17 advantage. Mills stemmed the run by scoring the next five points to close to 25-22, but Terra Nova scored the final three points of the quarter to take a 28-22 lead into halftime.
Terra Nova pushed its lead to 10 in the third quarter, but the Vikings rallied to close the gap to four points, 38-34, going into the final eight minutes.
In the final quarter, the Vikings had their chances, but could not seem to buy a hoop. While they did make 5 of 11 shots from the field, they also missed several attempts around the basket.
“If we make a few layups, we win that game,” Matsu said.
The Tigers, on the other hand, never appeared flustered despite the close game. They calmly brought the ball up court and methodically ran their half-court offense. In the final quarter, however, it was all about Tauala and Cook-Taylor. Tauala scored nine of the Tigers’ 13 fourth-quarter points and Cook-Taylor added the other two buckets in the period.
“Mills kept fighting, but [our] girls know when it gets close, they go on that run,” Summerville said.
