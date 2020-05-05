Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
MAY 8, 2018 — The notorious wintry weather of El Camino is not generally conducive to swimming. But boy do the Colts have a good one in senior boys’ swimmer Nick Tan.
One of the best in EC history?
“I’d put him right up there,” El Camino swimming coach Jeff Vitale said. “I’d put him at the top.”
At the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division Swimming Championships at Oceana High School, Tan not only made his case as one of the greatest in EC history but put himself among the upper echelon of all-time PAL swimmers. The Daily Journal Athlete of the Week topped the podium in all four of his events, setting two PAL Ocean Division meet records in the process.
At Saturday’s meet finals, Tan took gold in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke in 58.75 seconds, topping a 7-year-old record of 59.56 set by Ronald Chen in 2011.
“It was probably one of his weakest strokes of the four,” Vitale said. “And he’s just been working on it ridiculously with his club coach.”
And in the boys’ 200 individual medley trials last Thursday, he broke a 16-year-old record of 154:25 set by San Mateo’s Ronald Chan with a time of 154:18. Tan went on to obliterate the record at Saturday’s finals with a 200 IM time of 1:52.95.
“I was feeling confident going into it,” Tan said. “But I was surprised I got it in the preliminaries.”
Not only is the 200 IM record a new PAL Ocean best, it stands as the top time ever at a PAL meet. The record for the upper PAL Bay Division meet was set in 2013 by Burlingame’s Kawei Tan (no relation to Nick Tan) with a time of 1:54.87, nearly two seconds off the pace of EC’s star senior.
Chan’s previous Ocean Division record was also an overall PAL best. And the 16-year-old mark was something Tan was gunning for from the outset of the season.
“My coaches were like, ‘finally,’” Tan said. “They were kind of joking; they were like, ‘I’m kind of tired of seeing Ronald Chan on that paper. It’s good to see him off.’”
The anticipation Tan might contend for one or more records at the 2018 PAL meet was understandable. As a junior in 2017, he set the boys’ 100 backstroke record with a time of 53.14 seconds. Then, during the offseason with his Burlingame Aquatics Club team, he earned national cuts in each the 200 breast (2:04) and the 200 IM (1:51.38).
“Based on what I did, I was looking forward to what I could do later,” Tan said.
A native of Daly City, Tan discovered swimming through family ties. He had cousins who enjoyed the sport, so he was encouraged to hit the water at age 7. He started with the Daly City Dolphins, but by age 9 he transferred to BAC, where he swims to this day.
As is common with elite public school swimmers, Tan only practices at his home high school once a week. He practices at BAC Monday to Wednesday. He only practices at EC on Thursdays, the day before meets, mostly to work with his relay teams.
Next year, the senior is set to swim collegiately at the Division III level for Harvey Mudd College in Claremont.
“It would be sad to leave this place,” Tan said of BAC, where he’s swam nearly half his life. “But I’ll always be around in the summer. It’s not too far.”
Tan also enjoyed two relay wins Saturday. In the boys’ 200 medley relay, he teamed with freshman Jon Lam, sophomore Nathaniel Macapagal and senior Leo Avila to top the podium with a time of 1:43.29. Then in the boys’ 200 free relay, the same quartet just missed another PAL record, taking gold with a time of 1:31.95. The PAL Ocean record, set in 2015, stands at 1:31.35.
Vitale said Tan is indeed among the best swimmers in EC history, right up there with Thomas Agasid, who graduated in the mid-2000s and went on to swim at Cal Poly.
As for Tan’s record in the 200 IM, it’s one Vitale suspects will stand for a long time.
“It’s a record I don’t see anybody breaking anytime soon,” Vitale said. “So, it was a good way to leave his mark.”
Tan isn’t done with his EC legacy though. He has unfinished business at both the Central Coast Section and state meets. In three previous varsity seasons, he has never earned a place in the top eight at CCS. And while he has qualified for the state trials in each of the last two years, he has yet to advance past the trials and into the state finals.
“My past three years, I haven’t been able to get to top eight at CCS,” Tan said. “So, this year it’s my goal to get top eight and make it to the state finals.”
