Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to five into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
JUNE 12, 2009 — It was a decision Kendall Spencer wrestled with for a long time.
Needing guidance from a higher power, the 2009 San Mateo High graduate was at a crossroads near the end of his sophomore year. Should he take the advice of coach Ed Riley and come out for the track and field team, or bypass that to give football one more try?
“I was battling myself,” Spencer said. “Football was still big in my life and I wanted to be the big man on campus. I prayed about it and God told me to perfect my gifts.”
And that’s exactly what Spencer did — in track and field. Once Spencer decided to focus on track and field, his life hasn’t been the same since. He had all of two weeks of practice under his belt when he won the 100 and 200-meter sprints and finished second in the long jump in the Peninsula Athletic League frosh-soph championships.
A week later he was brought up to the varsity team to be a leg of San Mateo’s varsity 4x100 relay team at the CCS preliminaries. A year later Spencer won the 100, 200 and long jump at PALs before winning the 100 and long jump at CCS. As a senior, Spencer won all three of his events at PALs and CCS in dominating fashion. You’d be hard-pressed to find an athlete in any sport anywhere who has made a more meteoric rise to the upper echelon than Spencer.
And to think — Spencer came that close to not giving track and field a shot.
“Winning the 100 and 200 (as a sophomore in the frosh-soph championships) was more than I expected,” he said. “When I came out, I wasn’t in shape, but being able to win a couple of events was a defining moment for me as far as letting me know what I wanted to do. It’s been a great experience.”
Not only did Spencer distinguish himself as the top track and field athlete in all of CCS, he earned an athletic scholarship to the University of New Mexico. All of the success and accolades bestowed upon Spencer was a blur, just like one of his races. To say Spencer was dominant at this year’s CCS Championships would be an understatement.
He not only won but left his competitors in the dust. The muscular 5-foot-11, 170-pound Spencer led wire to wire in the 100 and 200, getting off the blocks as if he was shot out of a cannon. He established personal-bests in both races, blazing his way to a 10.68-second time in the 100 and going 21.72 in the 200.
Spencer didn’t set a PR in the long jump — he still went an impressive 23 feet, 5 1/2 inches — but that was still nearly a foot better than the runner-up. Not bad for a seasoned athlete, let alone someone who has been at this for just over two years.
“I hate to say it, but this was kind of the route we planned,” Riley said. “After he did as well as he did last year at CCS — and it was a surprise because he was so new to the sport — you could tell with another year under his belt he could really take off.”
And that’s exactly what Spencer did. There’s no doubt Spencer is supremely talented — you don’t get to his level without some serious physical talent — but what got him over the top was his focus, determination and work ethic. After he finished second in the 200 in last year’s CCS Meet — a slow start out of the blocks cost Spencer dearly — he thought about the race everyday during his grueling training sessions in the offseason.
“It definitely served as a motivator,” he said. “After that race all I could think about was how much better I could have done. I wondered what I had to do to get better. It was definitely in the back of my mind, burning a hole through it.”
Spencer credits Riley and personal trainer Chioke Robinson for his rapid development. The two worked with Spencer on refining his technique — keeping his arms in, head down, angles right — along with plenty of interval training on the track and hills. There were plenty of times during these grueling workouts when Spencer wanted to say enough was enough, but he eventually got used to it and knew it would serve him better in the long run.
“Sometimes the intensity of the workouts really made you question whether you want to run track,” he said. “A lot of times during a workout I felt like puking and I couldn’t move. That’s how hard it was. But then you ask yourself, “How bad do you want it?’”
And Spencer wanted to realize his immense potential. Riley knew Spencer could be special from the moment he saw him practicing with the football team during Spencer’s sophomore year. Spencer was actually sitting on the bench when Riley approached him and asked him to come out for the track and field team. For a while, Spencer wasn’t sold on the sport, but Riley was persistent, talking to Spencer whenever he saw him on campus.
“I told Kendall that he had nothing to lose and that there is no bench in track and field,” Riley said. “I don’t think he was sold on track and was a little leery of it. But once he took an interest to it, you knew he could do something special because he was a quick learner.”
Nowhere was that more evident than this season. Despite a fabulous junior year, Spencer was notorious for starting slow out of the blocks. So he went into the offseason with a goal of improving his starts, and as a senior he consistently got off the blocks cleanly. That obviously made Spencer faster and a dominant force at PALs and CCS.
“My starts were holding me back,” he said. “People told me if I ever got a great start, all hell would break loose.”
Spencer got off the blocks so well in the 100 at CCS that more than a few people felt he jumped the gun. Nonsense, Spencer said.
“I highly doubt I jumped the gun,” he said. “My reflexes, honestly, aren’t that good.”
Tell that to the other athletes in the race. Spencer is a big believer in destiny. He feels he was meant to do this and now he has a platform to encourage others to find their calling. He doesn’t take anything for granted and is thankful for all of his success. Riley said Spencer has tremendous character and that’s evident in the way Spencer carries himself on the track.
Spencer knows it’s going to take a lot of hard work to find yet another level at New Mexico, and he’s certainly on the right path. Three days before the CIF State Track Meet, Spencer was finishing up a three and a half hour workout at San Jose City College. It was 9:30 p.m. when Spencer said he needed to get rest and let his body recuperate.
That’s how champions get it done.
