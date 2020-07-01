FEB. 4, 2011 — The center of the Peninsula Athletic League wrestling world has centered on South San Francisco the last several years as both El Camino and South City high schools have been the teams to beat.
El Camino won back-to-back PAL tournament championships in 2008 and 2009, while South City won both the PAL regular season and tournament championships last season.
Thursday night, South City hosted El Camino in the final dual meet of the season. As if there needs to be any more drama when the two rivals meet, the match was amped up even higher with the winner claiming the PAL dual meet title.
By the time El Camino’s Trevor Kelly won his heavyweight match with a pin, it was clear which team was dominant: South City. The Warriors won nine of the 14 matches contested, coming up with six pins in the process as they won their second straight PAL dual-meet title by a final score of 45-26.
Considering how banged up the Warriors were, coach Steve Matteucci could not have been more proud of his squad.
“This is a special group. Best group I’ve ever been around,” Matteucci said. “I’ve been doing this a long time. ... This is the most important, meaningful win (of all).”
Both teams came into the match with 4-0 Bay Division records and the squads were so evenly matched Matteucci believed both teams would win seven matches each. How those matches finished — whether by decision or pin — would decide the victor.
It’s important because a wrestler who wins by decision gets three points, while a pin is worth six. In fact, very seldom is there a sport where an athlete can lose, but still be a benefit to the team.
Matteucci had fill-ins at 105 and 147 and figured as long as his wrestlers didn’t get pinned in those matches, his team had a chance. El Camino won both of those matches decisively — Marlon Diokno won by technical fall at 105 and Nico Bustos cruised to a 13-2 win at 147 — but Matteucci was pleased his wrestlers finished the match.
“We told everybody, guys who weren’t supposed to win had to stay off their backs,” Matteucci said.
Matteucci believed the match hinged on three pivotal matches: at 132, 137 and 154. South City needed to avoid a sweep at those three spots, but instead turned the tables, sweeping the Colts.
“Losing the 137 ... that was definitely a blow,” said El Camino assistant coach Ray Reyes. “That was the one we were hoping to pick up.”
The teams split the first four matches, with South City holding a slim 12-11 lead following a pin by El Camino’s Brian Ha at 127 pounds. The Warriors responded by winning the next three matches — Joe Magsaysay won at 132 win a second-round pin, Miguel Rodriguez battled through leg cramps to pull out a 4-2 win at 137 and Jesse Martinez capped the run with an easy 9-3 win at 142 pounds.
El Camino cut its deficit to 10 points, 24-14, following Bustos’ 13-2 win at 147 pounds, but South City got the points right back with Arthur Georgiyev’s 6-2 win at 154 pounds.
The most anticipated match came at 162 pounds when two wrestlers ranked in the top-10 of the Central Coast Section met: No. 4 Falah Salem of South City and El Camino’s Nathan Huey, who is ranked No. 7 in CCS. The first round was a feeling-out period with Salem earning two points by gaining control of Huey.
Less than a minute into the second round, however, it was over. Salem got a two-point takedown and quickly followed with a three-point near fall before he stuck Huey’s shoulders to the mat for a pin.
Abiel Malepeai gave the Warriors six more points with a pin at 173, giving the Warriors an insurmountable 39-14 lead with just three matches remaining. The Colts won two of the final three matches — El Camino’s Angelo Goumeidis and Kelly both won by pin at 189 and heavyweight, respectively — but it was too little, too late.
“We over-thought it,” Reyes said. “We can get away with one guy over-thinking. We wrestled with ourselves. We looked tentative.
“[South City] wanted it more.”
