Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to five into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
NOV. 6, 2008 —The Sequoia boys’ water polo team has been the class of the Peninsula Athletic League’s Ocean Division the last three seasons, winning the Ocean Division championship each time. The last two years, however, the Cherokees were eliminated in the first round of the PAL playoffs in thrilling fashion.
Wednesday, the Cherokees found themselves in a similar position — Ocean Division champions facing the fifth-place Bay Division team, this time, it was Aragon.
Once again, Sequoia was involved in riveting, end-to-end battle but the Cherokees came out on the winning end for the first time. Sequoia beat Aragon 13-12 to advance to the second round today against Woodside, the Bay Division’s fourth-place team and the team that has eliminated Sequoia the previous two seasons.
It is believed to be the first time the Ocean Division champion has won a match in the PAL playoffs.
“I told my wife as I left the house we were going to win but it would be in overtime,” said Sequoia coach Frank Mecchi. “I was close.”
Real close. Zeke Edwards scored the game-winning goal with 10 seconds left, taking a long pass from goalie Patrick Bassett, somehow avoiding Aragon goalie Garrett Conour and shooting the ball into an empty net for the win.
It was the fourth goal of the game for Edwards, the Cherokees’ hole set. Each time, Conour came out of his cage aggressively to stop Edwards. Sometimes Conour won the battle, but Edwards and Sequoia ultimately won the war. Edwards was stymied on several occasions in the fourth period, but Edwards didn’t get down.
“It’s part of the game,” Edwards said. “You just have to keep working hard.”
There were still 10 seconds left and Aragon had one final chance to tie the score but managed to get off only a weak shot as the horn sounded.
Edwards’ goal was the only one of the fourth period for Sequoia, who entered the final seven minutes with a four-goal lead, 12-8. Aragon, however, made a furious rally to tie the score at 12 on Zach Agoff’s second goal of the period and fifth of the game with 1:09 left in regulation. Theo Nasser, who had six goals for the Dons, also scored twice in the fourth period, including one from mid-pool with 2:22 left.
Aragon coach Arjuna Laisne was disappointed with the loss but was proud to see his team battle back and tie the score.
“The fourth quarter, we couldn’t have played any better,” Laisne said. “We just put ourselves in a hole and it was too deep to climb out of.”
It appeared the game might be a blowout when Aragon took a 1-0 lead just 1:37 into the match with Agoff scoring from the wing. Sequoia tied the match at 1 midway through the first period on the first of Alvaro Andaluz’s four goals.
The two teams traded goals through much of the first half, but Sequoia answered every time Aragon scored. Edwards’ third goal of the second period tied the match at 6 with 34 seconds left in the first half and Oscar Alvaro’s first goal with three seconds before halftime gave the Cherokees their first lead of the match.
In the third quarter, Sequoia exploded for six goals. Alvaro Andaluz scored three times and Oscar Andaluz added two more. The Cherokees defense helped the offense as twice Aragon had man-advantages after kickouts, but came up empty each time. In fact, the Dons actually surrendered a goal while on the power play when Oscar Andaluz intercepted a pass and broke in on the Aragon goal. He was fouled by Conour, earning a 5-meter penalty shot which Alvaro Andaluz buried in the upper right corner.
“[The win] feels pretty good,” Edwards said. “Two years in a row, we’ve lost in the first round of the playoffs.”
