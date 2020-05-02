Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
NOV. 24, 2018 SAN JOSE — It was seven words Jake Messina didn’t expect to hear, at least not this quickly into his tenure as Carlmont’s head coach.
Now, after a 28-21 victory in the Central Coast Section Division IV semifinals Friday night at Independence, those seven words — for the first time since 1991 — are ringing true.
Carlmont football is going to the ’ship.
“Three years ago, if someone said Carlmont was going to a CCS championship game, I would have thought they were totally and completely out of their minds,” said Messina, who took over the Scots’ varsity program in 2016.
Not only had the Scots not reached a CCS championship game since 1991, they hadn’t won a CCS playoff game since that same season. Carlmont — the champs of the Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division — put an end to that 27-year drought last week with a 28-7 win over Willow Glen.
No. 5 Carlmont (10-2 overall) faced a tall order as Friday’s underdog, however, traveling to top-seed Independence (12-1) to face a flawless 76ers team riding an undefeated 12-game winning streak.
But there was nothing “underdog” about the efforts of senior standout Julian Morin, who emerged as the best player on the field both sides of the ball.
“I feel great right now,” Morin said. “It was just another business trip. … Every road gam is a business trip. And we can have fun later.”
Morin has been the catalyst out of the Scots backfield all season, and Friday was no different. The senior totaled 19 carries for 186 yards and two touchdown carries. But it was his defense out of the outside linebacker position that set the tone for Carlmont’s strong defensive showing.
“Usually we can spell him,” Messina said of Morin playing nearly every down. “But a game of this magnitude, you want to have your best guys out there.”
Morin wasn’t nearly a one-man show on offense. The Scots outgained the 76ers 372-323 in total offense, with 365 of Carlmont’s yards coming via the ground attack.
Carlmont throttled to an early lead on just the game’s third play from scrimmage when, on third-and-2 from the Scots’ 44, senior Jayden Kuhn broke a 56-yard scoring run.
A missed point-after try left the Scots up 6-0. And Independence answered back with tempo, driving the ball quickly into the red zone. After a 24-yard run by senior Jonathan Medina advanced the ball to the Carlmont 10, however, the Scots’ defense went to work.
Morin enjoyed the highlight of the defensive stand, one of his many defensive highlights throughout. With the 76ers looking to score on third-and-goal from the 2, quarterback Jordan Ausbie — 195 total yards, 139 passing and 56 rushing — looked to run it on an option. But Morin read the fake handoff and blitzed right to the ball, dropping Ausbie for a 1-yard loss.
“When I saw the mesh point, I just tried to get right to it and execute the play,” Morin said.
An incomplete pass on fourth down turned the ball over on downs. It was the closest Independence would get to being able to take the lead all night.
Carlmont doubled its lead in the second quarter with a swift five-play, 71-yard scoring drive. Morin ran for a 50-yard gain to put the ball at the Independence 15. Then three plays later, the senior barreled off tackle for a 3-yard scoring run; the Scots then converted a 2-point conversion on a pass from quarterback Siupeli Netane to Jonaven Kuhn to improve the lead to 14-0.
Independence hammered back to get on the board, marching 70 yards on 13 plays, including two third-down conversions. Then Ausbie scored on a 4-yard run to cut the score to 14-7.
But Morin shot right back, despite sitting out his only three plays of the game. The senior took the ensuing kickoff and returned it to the Carlmont 30, but was speared with a helmet to the thigh in the process, forcing him to limp off the field with a charley horse. Senior running back Miles Taye filled in for three plays, rushing for gains of 3, 9 and 6 yards. Then Morin reentered and promptly broke off a 52-yard scoring run, to re-up the lead to 21-7.
That lead held until the fourth quarter, when Carlmont’s championship hopes nearly came unraveled in a hurry.
The 76ers scored with 5:12 remaining in regulation on something of a fluke play. Ausbie hit senior Dylan Oliver up the left sideline, but Oliver juggled the catch dramatically before somehow coming down with it and doing a tightrope walk all the way to the end zone for a 35-yard score, cutting the lead to 21-14.
Then, two plays into the following possession, Carlmont fumbled the ball away for the only turnover of the night by either team, leaving Independence with possession at midfield with 4:18 to play.
“I thought our defense was playing well, but our offense was getting too confident,” Morin said.
The 76ers needed two plays to advance to the Carlmont 25. But just before sheer panic set in along the Scots’ sideline, the Independence drive stalled due to a 21-yard loss on a fumbled snap. Then Scots nose guard Sam Vaea came up with a big stop on a pass completion over the middle for a 2-yard loss. Two plays later, Independence turned it over on downs.
And Carlmont all but sealed the win two plays from scrimmage later, as Jonaven Kuhn — 12 carries for 99 yards — rambled 36 yards off tackle for a touchdown to make it a two-score game at 28-14.
“Our coaches just call the right plays at the right time,” Carlmont left tackle Eric Steinzeig said. “So, if we execute them, they’ll work out.”
Steinzeig has played every play on offense this year after missing six games as a junior in 2017 due to a knee injury. Prior to Friday’s game, the knee was giving him trouble, he said, and he didn’t know if he’d be able to play.
Independence scored once more on a 15-yard pass from Ausbie to Jesse Lopez with 1:16 to play. But Carlmont recovered the ensuing onside kick, clinching the trip to the championship. And Steinzeig’s reaction was a familiar in the Scots’ celebration to follow.
“I was tearing up right after the game with joy,” Steinzeig said.
Tearing up because of those seven words that seemed unspeakable right up to Friday’s final gun.
Carlmont football is going to the ’ship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.