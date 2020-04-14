Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
MAY 1, 2007 — Burlingame High School swim coach Chris Culp said junior Olivia Plume is a normal teenager. She’s into “American Idol,” fashion and had to have her hair just right for a photograph.
Put her in the water, however, and Plume focuses solely on the task at hand — swim faster than anyone.
Plume was a major factor in the Panthers upset of Menlo in a dual meet last week — the first time Burlingame knocked off the Knights since Menlo joined the Peninsula Athletic League. Plume swam the butterfly leg for the Panthers’ winning 200 medley relay team. She won both the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle before swimming the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay — which the Panthers won to clinch the win.
For her efforts, Plume is the Daily Journal Athlete of the Week.
“I can always count on ‘Liv,” Culp said. “She’s pretty flexible. She’ll step in and do what she needs to do.
“She’s a very powerful swimmer. She’s very impressive to watch. It’s a joy to watch her compete.”
Such was the case Thursday. She had about 30 minutes of rest between the 200 medley relay and the 100 fly but only about five minutes between the 100 fly and the 100 free. She had basically enough time to pull herself out of the pool, take a couple of big breaths and get back on the blocks.
“The beginning (of the 100 free) was pretty good. The last lap, I was feeling it,” Plume said. “I knew it would be tough. I think I won pretty easily.”
She had plenty of time to recover before the final event of the day, the 400 free relay. She admitted, however, that it is hard to stay focused at that point of the day.
“It’s pretty hard. When you get to the end of a meet, you’re tired and just want to go home,” Plume said. “But you try your best.”
That attitude pretty much sums up Plume. A competitive swimmer since she was 6 years old, she finds that when she gets in the pool, her love of the sport supersedes everything else. How else to explain getting up at 4 a.m. to be at 5 a.m. practices with her Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics club team? She spends about an hour-and-half training in the morning, heads to Burlingame for a full day of school and then another two hours training with the Panthers’ team.
“When I was younger, sometimes I wanted to take time off but my mom would always push me,” Plume said. “But once I get in the water, I feel good.”
Basically, training and swimming are ingrained in Plume. It helps when you have older siblings who excelled in the pool. All three older siblings earned college scholarships from their time swimming at Burlingame. Liz is wrapping up her senior year at University of Pacific, while Rebecca is finishing her sophomore season at Loyola Marymount. Joe Plume is a freshman at U.C. Santa Barbara. Plume said the competitiveness between the four growing up helped her excel.
Now, she is the only Plume at Burlingame and hasn’t disappointed. Besides, she has to carry on the family tradition. Olivia, Joe and Rebecca won at least two PAL championships two years ago. Last year, both Joe and Olivia won two individual titles. Olivia hopes to keep the trend going this year.
“I want to win PAL titles and finish top-3 at CCS,” Plume said, who finished fourth at CCS in the 50 free last year.
Her favorite strokes are the freestyle and butterfly. She may be a top contender in the free but she is enamored with the fly.
“It’s just a pretty stroke and not too many people do it (well),” Plume said.
Culp agrees.
“Being a former butterflier myself, it’s one of those strokes that’s intimidating,” Culp said. “I think it’s harder being a freestyler because everyone is a freestyler.”
And Plume isn’t finished. She is already thinking about college and wants to continue competing. She still has her senior to go in high school and is already setting goals for the future.
“I’m going to train hard this summer and hopefully drop a lot of time in the 100 free and fly,” Plume said.
Now that’s a scary thought for the rest of the PAL and CCS.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by e-mail: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: (650) 344-5200 ext. 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.