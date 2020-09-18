OCT. 27, 2005 — As the first foursome in the Peninsula Athletic League Individual Golf Tournament and CCS Qualifier was finishing up its final few holes at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo, Aragon coach Guy Oling made a cryptic statement.
“Joanne Lee will shoot the low score but she might not necessarily win the tournament,” Oling said.
The coach was right on both counts. Carlmont’s Lee shot a 2-over par 74 but it was Aragon’s Megan O’Sullivan who earned the PAL individual championship after shooting an 83 and beating Menlo-Atherton’s Salla Rapakko in a two-hole, sudden-death playoff.
Since Carlmont does not have a girls’ golf team, Lee, along with a handful of players from other schools in the San Jose area, is not eligible to win the PAL individual title. Lee, the defending state champion, used the tournament as a way to qualify for the Central Coast Section tournament next week at Rancho Cañada on the Monterey Peninsula.
Despite not playing for a title, Lee enjoyed her time out on the course.
“It’s always fun to play with a team but I already know a lot of players out here,” Lee said.
For Aragon’s O’Sullivan, there wasn’t a lot of pressure on her — until the playoffs. As part of an Aragon team that finished the PAL season undefeated, O’Sullivan — along with the rest of her teammates — already clinched a CCS berth.
But that didn’t stop O’Sullivan, or any other player from trying to play their best.
“I feel I could have played better,” O’Sullivan said.
Lee, O’Sullivan and Rapakko — along with Menlo School’s Kelly Ashton — all played in the first group. O’Sullivan felt pretty confident the tournament champion would come out of that group.
“I think I definitely had a shot,” O’Sullivan said. “It was basically among the people in the first couple of groups. I was worried about a couple of people, especially people on my team.”
When all the scores were added up, both O’Sullivan and Rapakko shot an 83, forcing the sudden-death playoff. On the tee of hole No. 1, Rapakko split the fairway while O’Sullivan found trouble.
“I haven’t had a very good tee shot on 1 in a long time,” O’Sullivan said. Aragon uses Poplar Creek for its home matches.
“I just aim crooked. I just know that I’m going to have to adjust correctly,” she said.
Both players ended up with a par on the hole and they moved on to No. 2. This time, O’Sullivan striped one down the fairway while it was Rapakko who struggled off the tee. O’Sullivan hit her approach shot pin high, just off the green, chipped on and made her putt for par. She became champion when Rapakko’s par putt didn't fall.
“It was kind of like a relief because there was so much pressure on us. There were so many people watching,” O’Sullivan said.
While O’Sullivan won the individual title, there was still plenty for which people to play. Everyone who shot a 95 or better qualified for CCS and there were 21 players that made the cut.
Included in that cut were Burlingame’s Emma Anders and Nikki Soong. The Panthers finished fourth during the PAL season with an 11-5 record, which is not good enough to qualify for CCS with an at-large bid.
“That’s why I entered seven today, to try and get as many individuals qualified as I could,” said Burlingame coach Steve Mills. “Hopefully we’ll get our top four, or at least three of four.”
For Anders, a sophomore, qualifying for CCS is just another step toward her ultimate goal — making CCS all four years of her high school career. She’s already half way there.
“I’m ecstatic,” Anders said. “My goal is to make CCS every year. It looks like I have a chance.”
Anders said her more immediate goal is to improve at CCS after shooting better in the PAL tournament this year.
“I improved eight strokes from last year. I’d like to improve by eight strokes at CCS,” Anders said.
Most of the golfers said the cold, wet and blustery conditions, or the fact that they played 18 after playing only nine during the regular season, had an affect on their performance Wednesday.
But Mills believes an even bigger impact was the fact that the players had to use the black tees, instead of the “ladies tees,” which are closer.
“Now the holes they’re playing are a little longer,” Mills said. “Over 18 holes, (the difference is) 300 to 400 yards, I’m guessing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.