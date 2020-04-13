NOV. 9, 2011 — The Peninsula Athletic League’s Ocean Division doesn’t get a ton of respect in Central Coast Section volleyball circles. So when 2011 Ocean Division champion Hillsdale drew the Bay Division’s San Mateo in a first-round match Tuesday night at Hillsdale, the feeling was the that it would be a toss-up against a Bearcats squad that finished in a tie for fourth in the Bay Division.
While the two teams were close throughout, it was the Knights who had a little bit more, beating San Mateo in four games, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24.
The win is the first CCS volleyball win for Hillsdale in the school’s history. The Knights’ only other appearance was a straight-set loss to Notre Dame-Belmont in the first round of the 1997 tournament.
Waiting for the Knights in the second round is a matchup with No. 3-seed St. Ignatius (24-11) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"[The win] means a lot. We’re representing our high school,” said Tiyanna Villareal, one of Hillsdale’s senior captains. "Everyone underestimates us. We wanted to show them what we got.”
What the Knights have is a lot of grit, determination and scrappiness. All were on display as they did a good job frustrating San Mateo’s bigger hitters.
"We could not put balls down and that’s a credit to Hillsdale,” said San Mateo coach Chris Tigno. "It took us out of our rhythm. We were trying to do too much.”
The final game was a microcosm of the first three games: a tight affair that went back and forth and wasn’t decided until late in the game. Hillsdale (19-9 overall) jumped out to quick 3-1 lead, before San Mateo (15-13) responded with a 3-0 run of its own to take an early 4-3 advantage. The Knights responded by winning the next five points and seven of the next eight to spurt out to a 10-6 lead before the Bearcats came roaring back.
Behind the serving of Karyn Jacobs, the Bearcats reeled off eight straight points, with Cami Mauricio coming up with three kills during the run. A roof by Hillsdale’s Kelley Maloney finally ended the Bearcats’ roll and ignited a Knights comeback.
Hillsdale would win nine of the next 10 points with Villareal doing the damage from the service line. Using a heavy, high-arcing serve, she had three aces and a kill during the Knights’ flurry and suddenly the Knights led 20-16. The Knights eventually pushed their lead to 23-20, but the Bearcats refused to give in. Down 24-21, the Bearcats scored three straight points to tie the match at 24.
But that was as close as they would get as back-to-back kills from Hillsdale’s Lisa Morabe gave the Knights the match.
"[The match] was very even,” said Hillsdale coach Ricky Villareal. "If we went to a fifth set, it was anyone’s (match).”
Hillsdale set the tone early, pulling away late in Game 1. The Knights held a two-point lead, 19-17, before they went on a 5-0 run to push their lead to 24-17. San Mateo would get two more points but Hillsdale would hold.
Game 2 saw the Bearcats finally find a rhythm both offensively and defensively. There were four ties early in the game before San Mateo finally took control and pulled out its only win of the match, 25-20.
The Bearcats carried that momentum into Game 3, winning four of the first five points before the Knights went on a 6-0 run to take a 9-5 lead, snatching back momentum and going on to a 25-19 win.
"You never know how the girls will react when you get in pressure situations,” Tigno said. "The strength of this team has been ball control and defense, and it just wasn’t there today.”
