Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to five into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
DEC. 11, 2017 — When the Half Moon Bay football team won the first of its three straight Central Coast Section championships three seasons ago, never in their wildest dreams did the Cougars think they would ever be playing for a state title.
“I knew we were a good team,” said Chase Hofmann, Half Moon Bay’s senior running back who has been a key cog in the Cougars’ title runs.
“But I wasn’t thinking state level (good).”
Well, that dream became reality Saturday night along the coast. Half Moon Bay scored a touchdown in all four quarters while the defense utilized a bend-don’t-break mentality as they beat visiting Sutter 28-7 to capture the Northern California Division 3A crown. The win punched the Cougars’ ticket to the Division 3A state title bowl game against Steele Canyon in San Diego County at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“We had three goals (at the start of the season): make playoffs, win ‘The Skull’ game and win league,” Hofmann said. “We’re going overboard now. This is awesome.”
Despite winning by three touchdowns, it was far from easy. In fact, the numbers tell a different story and one could argue this was the Cougars’ toughest game of the season. Half Moon Bay’s potent offense was held to just 217 yards while Sutter (12-2) racked up 336 — including 172 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries from the Huskies’ jitterbug running back Trever Facey.
“They stopped our ‘jumbo’ pretty good,” Hofmann said, referencing the Cougars’ triple-option scrum package that has been the bane of Peninsula Athletic League and CCS teams the last three seasons.
“(On defense), you can’t win a football game if you can’t score points. As long as we stopped them, it was OK.”
But what the Cougars lacked in total yardage, they made up for with grit and by being opportunistic. The Cougars had scoring drives of 80, 65, 6 and 65 yards.
“It wasn’t pretty. We played a good football team,” said Half Moon Bay coach Keith Holden. “We had to earn it. Sutter wasn’t going to give it to us. We’ve had a good year offensively. [Saturday night] was a little different.”
As has been the case all season, Half Moon Bay (14-0) used a complete team effort. The offense and defense were both efficient and special teams came up huge with Hofmann blocking a second-quarter Sutter 23-yard field goal attempt and Hayden Von Almen partially blocking a Huskies’ punt in their end zone early in the third quarter.
“If you do those things, you’re in good shape,” Holden said.
Big plays end with score
The game got off to an exciting start as the Cougars took the opening kickoff and, starting from their own 20, moved to the 33-yard line before the drive stalled. On fourth-and-9 the Cougars lined up to punt.
But the snap went to the up man, quarterback Gavin Tomberlin, who then pitched the ball to punter Dylan Williams, who scooted 11 yards to pick up the first down.
“I don’t get to call (plays) much,” Holden said. “We practice that stuff all the time, but we don’t punt much. I always tell my kids, I want them to play aggressive and we’ll call (plays) aggressive.
“No one was more nervous than me.”
With the first down secured, the Cougars proceeded to move to the Sutter 45 before Tomberlin hit Jake Quosig on a slant that he turned into a 45-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
After forcing the Huskies to punt on their first possession of the game, Sutter caught a break when Hofmann fumbled the ball away at his own 36, but the Cougars got the ball right back two plays later when Jojo Weinberger recovered a Sutter fumble at Half Moon Bay’s 35.
Twelve plays later, the Cougars found the end zone when Hofmann took a pitch and swept around left side. He ran into two Sutter defenders at about the 3-yard line and with sheer grit and determination, Hofmann slid over the top of one defender and stretched the ball over the goal line to put the Cougars up 14-0 two plays into the second quarter.
HMB defense comes up big
After that, the Huskies got their offense in gear. Going on first sound nearly every play, Sutter pushed the pace and starting from its own 20, methodically moved the ball downfield. Fourteen plays later, the drive stalled at the Half Moon Bay 6-yard line.
The Huskies lined up for a 23-yard field goal attempt, but Hofmann burst through and blocked to keep Sutter off the scoreboard.
The Cougars were forced to punt on their next possession, but Williams and his punt coverage team pinned the Huskies at the deep with a 1:34 left in the half. Sutter quickly moved the ball to the Half Moon Bay 30 and with six seconds left in the half, the Huskies went to a slick trick play — one that saw the quarterback Gavin Brown slyly hand the ball off to Bryce Kunkle as Brown retreated as if setting up a screen pass. As the Half Moon Bay defense pursued past Kunkle, he took off running. With blockers downfield, it appeared the Huskies had it set up to score on the last play of the half, but Kunkle was knocked out of bounds at the 2 to end the half with the Cougars up 14-0.
“That was huge,” Holden said. “It would have been a 7-point lead with them getting the ball (to start the second half). At that time, it was big.”
Sutter doesn’t quit
The third quarter got off to a sloppy start as both teams fumbled the ball away deep in the Sutter end. The Huskies started their second drive of the half at their own 4 and went three and out. As the Huskies snapped the ball for a punt, Von Almen came off the left side and got a piece of the ball off the punter’s foot, with the Cougars recovering at the Huskies’ 6. Two plays later, Half Moon Bay increased its lead to 21-0 as Hofmann carried a pair of defenders into the end zone for a 4-yard score.
Sutter finally got on the board on its next drive, going 80 yards on 11 plays, with Facey scoring from 4 yards out.
Sutter did a good job of slowing the Cougars in the second half, holding them to just four first downs, but with the Huskies trying to claw their way back into the game, the Cougars iced it with a 10-play, 65-yard drive. Like their first scoring drive, the Cougars needed to convert on fourth down, with Tomberlin finding Von Almen on a quick slant for a 12-yard gain on fourth-and-6. Facing third-and-goal at the 3, Tomberlin faked the handoff to Hofmann and snuck around left end for the final score of the game with 8:22 left.
Historic win
Both teams turned the ball over on downs on their next possessions and as Sutter had one last chance to score in the 2017 season, the standing-room Half Moon Bay faithful began chanting, “HMB! HMB!”
Holden was asked after the game if he ever could have envisioned a Half Moon Bay team playing for a state title.
“No,” Holden said, chuckling. “I thought it was a team with a bunch of good kids. … They’ve exceeded all expectations. … I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. … I can do this for one more week.”
