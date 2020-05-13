Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to five into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
FEB 19, 2016 — Crystal Springs striker Megan Duncanson chipped a shot over a charging Notre Dame-San Jose goalkeeper midway through the second half of what was, essentially, a playoff game Thursday.
And then Duncanson waited. And waited some more. Finally, she raised her arms above her head as her shot — finally — nestled into the back of the net and she began hopping and jumping toward jubilant teammates.
It was her second goal of the game against the Regents and the 28th of the season, but none were bigger. Her two strikes proved to be enough to send the Gryphons into the Central Coast Section playoffs following a 2-1 win over Notre Dame in a West Bay Athletic League play-in game Thursday in Hillsborough.
“That was a scary goal,” Duncanson said, as she waited for her shot to return to earth. “It was a slow one.”
The CCS berth is just the second in the school’s history and its the first time in three chances that the Gryphons won the play-in game.
“Third time’s a charm,” said Crystal Springs coach Michael Flynn.
Playing without injured midfielder Nikki Lee, who Flynn expects to be cleared to play for the first round of CCS, the offensive onus fell on Duncanson and she did her best not to let her team down.
Despite more than two dozen goals scored this season, Duncanson had been suffering from some shaky finishing in big games — most notably a pair of matches against Mercy-Burlingame. The Gryphons split the season series with the Crusaders, but if Duncanson had finished even half her scoring opportunities, the Gryphons would have swept Mercy.
Since a 3-2 loss to Mercy Jan. 26, Duncanson has spent time — mainly by herself — on the weekends working on her game.
“I’ve been here on Saturdays (working),” Duncanson said.
That extra work paid off Thursday against a Notre Dame team that had finished fourth in the WBAL’s Foothill Division.
And the Regents showed there is a definite step up in play in the WBAL’s upper division. Notre Dame controlled possession most of the game — especially in the first half.
But the Crystal Springs defense was up to the task. Despite being outshot 11-4, the Gryphons forced nearly every Regents’ shot to be taken from 20 yards or further away from goal.
When the Regents tried to run at the Gryphons defense, they held firm — especially Flynn’s two center backs, sweeper Becky Berman and stopper Kenia French — who cleared balls out of danger throughout the game. Isabel DeContreras on the left and Sarina Deb on the right also had strong games defensively for Crystal Springs.
“The backline has stepped up considerably,” Flynn said.
And of course Crystal Springs goalkeeper Prisilla Sanchez had another strong outing. She was not quite set when Notre Dame scored on a free kick, but late in the game, with her team clinging to a 2-1 lead, Sanchez snatched a cross out of the air on a Notre Dame corner kick.
“Superman,” Flynn said of her grab. “I was really happy she rebounded.”
With the defense doing its job, the question of the game would be if the Gryphons had enough offense to get the result they needed. Flynn knew without Lee in the middle to settle things down and maintain possession, he would have to change his approach.
He took note of Notre Dame’s penchant for pushing everyone up high during a 1-0 non-league loss in early January and knew that was where the Regents would be most vulnerable.
“We knew we weren’t going to be able to hold the ball in the midfield like we’re used to,” Flynn said. “[The offense] had to an early ball (over the top of the Notre Dame defense).”
Which is exactly how the Gryphons took a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. French cleared a ball out of the Gryphons’ defensive end, which sailed over Notre Dame’s defensive line, which had pushed up past the midfield stripe.
Guess who was waiting to chase down the clearance? Duncanson had just her defender to beat, which she did. Duncanson ran onto the ball and roofed a shot into the Regents’ net for a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute.
“Statistics show goals are scored in the first five and last five minutes of each half,” Flynn said. “(Scoring early) really puts pressure on that other team.”
To which Notre Dame responded. The Regents’ consistent pressure kept the Gryphons on their heels and just before half, the Regents found the equalizer. Notre Dame earned a free kick 35 yards from goal. As the Crystal Springs defense was still trying to get set, Notre Dame’s Kate Fuell quickly stepped up and punched a shot that was headed for the upper right corner. Sanchez slid across the goal face and got a hand on the shot, but could not prevent the tying goal from scoring.
In the second half, Flynn changed up his attack, positioning Tess Bosley as the target striker, which forced Notre Dame to mark her.
That appeared to open up the offense for the Gryphons in general, and Duncanson specifically.
“We needed someone to be up top. We need (Duncanson) running at players, not playing with her back to the goal,” Flynn said. “I finally got Tess up there. It opened up the midfield a little for Meg underneath.”
Duncanson had her first attempt at the go-ahead goal hit the out side of the net in the 54th minute, but three minutes later, she scored the biggest goal of her high school career. She corralled a loose ball near midfield and began driving at goal. She beat a pair of defenders and broke into the box where she chipped a shot over the charging Notre Dame goalkeeper. A field player could not prevent the inevitable goal and after a frantic final 20-plus minutes, the Gryphons were playoff bound.
“I’m just so happy for this team,” Flynn said. “It just felt right today.”
